Records tumble at national age group swimming championships

ISLAMABAD: The 24th girls and 29th boys national age group swimming championships commenced on Friday with records tumbling all around here at the Pakistan Sports Complex swimming pool.

As many as 44 events were contested on the opening day of the championships which featured age categories of Under-10, Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16.

Team Navy had the most successful day in the Under-10 category of the girls’ section as they won they three gold medals while Sindh secured three silvers and Punjab won two bronze medals.

Jannan Nimr Majid won the first gold for Navy in the 50 metre breaststroke category with a time of 48.59 seconds while department-mate Minhal Noman claimed first place in the 50 metre butterfly with a time of 40.11 seconds.

Navy later went on to set a new record in the 4x50m medley relay, clocking 2:55.28. Sindh finished second (2:57.28) and Punjab third (3:11.20).

In the Under-12 girls’ events, Zoya Omair Hafiz of Sindh set two new national records: one in the 100m butterfly (1:16.20) and another in the 50m butterfly (32.85 seconds).

Eden Haseeb of Wapda made a new national record in the U-12 girls’ 200m freestyle, finishing in 2:31.75. A new record was also set in the U-12 girls’ 4x100m medley relay with a time of 5:36.20.

The U-14 girls’ category saw Rani Adnan of Punjab establishing a new record in the 100m butterfly while team Sindh set a national record in the 4x100m relay (5:13.55) in the U-16 girls’ category.

In boys’ events, Punjab’s team set a new national record in the U-10 4x50m relay, finishing in 2:35.31. Syed M. Daniyal Hatim of Army set a record in the U-10 boys’ 50m butterfly (26.9 seconds).

