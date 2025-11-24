E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Tobacco growers urged to focus on crop quality

Our Correspondent Published November 24, 2025
SWABI: Speakers at a function on Sunday urged tobacco growers to focus more on improving crop quality than quantity, which will enable them to earn more from their produce.

The function was held in Yar Hussain, the main tobacco growing region of Swabi.

Organised by Malikzo Hujra Jirga the gathering was attended by tobacco growers, officials, social workers and mediapersons.

The meeting was called to discuss as to how to avoid the crisis during the tobacco purchasing season like the current year when growers encountered immense problems in selling their produce due to alleged delaying tactics of the purchasing companies.

“If farmers focus on quality, the companies will buy their produce at a reasonable price. Farmers will earn more profits on less land,” Mohammad Zaeem, a growers’ leader, said

Awwal Sher Khan, former provincial forest minister, said: “Tobacco growers always remain at the mercy of companies to sell their product. So, the growers will have to focus on quality for better profits.”

Mohammad Ali, head of Malikzo Jirga, pointed out that growing tobacco crop now cost a lot, and that the growers should keep these drawbacks in mind before cultivating the crop.

Other speakers said growers should keep in mind the declared quotas announced by the companies to avoid surplus production.

They said such gatherings would be held not only in Swabi but other districts as well to educate farmers on the future strategies.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

