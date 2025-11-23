Tight security in place for by-polls on 13 seats today

• Most NA, PA seats fell vacant after disqualification of PTI lawmakers over May 9 riot convictions • Over 20,000 cops deployed across Punjab

• Of 2,800 polling stations, 408 declared highly sensitive, 1,032 sensitive

• ECP code bars soldiers from interfering in polling, counting

ISLAMABAD: All arrangements have been finalised for the by-elections in 13 National Assembly and Punjab Assembly constituencies being held today (Sunday) amid tight security, with army troops deployed outside polling stations designated as “most sensitive”.

Most seats fell vacant following the disqualification of PTI lawmakers convicted for their alleged involvement in the May 9, 2023, violent riots after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The six National Assembly constituencies where polling will take place are NA-18 (Haripur), NA-96 (Faisalabad), NA-104 (Faisalabad), NA-129 (Lahore), NA-143 (Sahiwal) and NA-185 (Dera Ghazi Khan).

The seven Punjab Assembly constituencies where by-polls are being held are PP-73 (Sargodha), PP-87 (Mianwali), PP-98 (Faisalabad), PP-115 (Faisalabad), PP-116 (Faisalabad), PP-203 (Sahiwal) and PP-269 (Muzaffargarh).

“Election material, including ballot papers, has safely reached the polling stations. Foolproof security arrangements have been made and specific instructions issued to the concerned authorities to ensure free and fair elections,” a senior official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the by-elections in the province’s national and provincial constituencies.

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, security arrangements for the by-elections across the province have been completed.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said more than 20,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed to perform security duties for the by-polls.

IGP Anwar said the Punjab Police would provide voters with a peaceful, secure environment so they could exercise their right to vote without fear or hesitation. A policy of zero tolerance would be adopted against violations of the ECP’s code of conduct, Section 144 and the ban on weapons, he added.

Police have been deployed at 939 male, 889 female and 964 joint polling stations across the province. Out of a total of 2,792 polling stations, 408 have been declared highly sensitive and 1,032 sensitive.

According to the ECP’s code of conduct for the armed forces, troops will be deployed outside polling stations declared “most sensitive” and will remain in quick-response mode at the remaining stations as third-tier responders.

The personnel have been directed to perform duties strictly in accordance with Article 245 of the Constitution, the law and the mandate assigned to the armed forces to assist the Election Commission.

While stationed outside selected polling stations, they have been instructed to focus solely on ensuring a secure environment, complying with all relevant laws, and maintaining public confidence by safeguarding voters and preserving law and order throughout the polling process.

They have been barred from preventing any eligible voter from entering a polling station, except in cases involving weapons, explosives, prohibited items or attempts to incite violence or threaten national security.

2024 poll results

The NA-18 seat had been won in the 2024 general elections by former opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, who defeated PML-N’s Babar Nawaz by a margin of 80,000 votes. Mr Ayub secured 192,948 votes against 112,316 by Mr Nawaz.

Following Mr Ayub’s disqualification, his wife, Shehrnaz Omar Ayub, is now contesting the seat and will face Babar Nawaz. She is contesting an election for the first time.

In NA-96, the PML-N has fielded Muhammad Bilal Badar Chaudhry, brother of Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry. In the 2024 general elections, the PML-N’s Nawab Sher Waseer lost the seat to PTI-backed Rai Haider Ali. Mr Waseer is again in the run as an independent.

In NA-104, the PML-N has nominated Daniyal Ahmed, who is contesting against three independent candidates. Mr Ahmed previously contested the elections and lost to Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who secured 132,655 votes. Mr Ahmed is the son of Raja Riaz, the former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

In NA-129, the seat fell vacant following the death of former Punjab governor and PTI stalwart Mian Muhammad Azhar. His grandson Chaudhry Arsalan is now contesting the by-poll, while the PML-N has fielded Hafiz Mian Muhammad Noman.

Mr Noman was the runner-up in the 2024 elections with 71,546 votes. He was previously elected to the Punjab Assembly in the 2008 elections. His uncle, Mian Usman, was an MNA during 1988-90.

PTI-backed Rai Hasan Nawaz had won from NA-143 in the 2024 general elections. This time, the PML-N has fielded Muhammad Tufail Jutt against independent candidate Zarrar Akbar Choudhary.

In NA-185, PPP’s Dost Muhammad Khosa and the PML-N’s Mehmood Qadir Khan Laghari are among the key candidates. PTI’s Zartaj Gul had won the seat in the 2024 general elections, securing 94,881 votes, more than the combined tally of all other contestants. Mr Laghari and Mr Khosa secured 32,929 and 26,621 votes, respectively.

From PP-73, the PML-N has fielded Mian Sultan Ali Ranjha as its candidate.

In PP-98, the party has nominated Azad Ali Tabbasum, who is contesting against nine independent candidates. The party had not nominated any candidate in this constituency in the 2024 elections, backing instead the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Muhammad Ajmal, who was runner-up to PTI-backed Junaid Afzal Sahi.

In PP-115, the ruling party’s candidate Muhammad Tahir Pervez is facing three independents and an Awami Justice Party Pakistan (AJPP) candidate. Mr Pervez also contested the 2024 polls and remained runner-up to PTI-backed Shahid Javed.

In PP-116, the PML-N has nominated Ahmed Shaharyar, the son-in-law of Senator Rana Sanaullah. He is contesting against five independents and a Pakistan Nazriyati Party (PNP) candidate. In the 2024 polls, Mr Shaharyar was runner-up with 52,517 votes.

In PP-203, the PML-N’s Muhammad Hanif Jutt, brother of Muhammad Tufail Jutt, is contesting against independent candidate Falak Sher Dogar.

Imran Gabol in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025