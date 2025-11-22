Islamabad nears zero-dengue target as 309 points fogged

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has stated that only three dengue cases were reported in the past 24 hours, while over 26,000 locations were inspected in a single day.

According to officials, the city recorded three dengue cases in the last 24 hours, one from the rural zone and two from urban areas.

District teams carried out fogging at 309 identified points across sensitive locations. Anti-dengue staff also monitored more than 26,000 spots in a single day, covering residential areas, open spaces, commercial sites and public facilities.

The teams reported that the checks were completed without disruption, and all monitoring data has been compiled for further assessment. Hospitals across the city currently have nine dengue patients under treatment, and medical staff have declared all patients stable.

Officials said the drop in cases reflects the impact of coordinated surveillance, inspections and preventive measures.

During surveillance, teams detected 36 positive larva points in open areas. These locations were cleared on the spot, and follow-up monitoring has been scheduled. Commercial hotspots continued to show zero reported cases, which officials said indicates the effectiveness of regulatory checks in business zones where footfall remains high throughout the week.

The teams also found one negative site during inspection, which was immediately cleared to prevent any future risk. In residential areas, targeted spraying was carried out at 67 houses where potential breeding signs were identified. Officials noted that regular household inspections remain crucial for eliminating breeding sources.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon said the decline in cases shows the outcome of continuous field action.

He directed staff to maintain strict oversight of fogging and spraying operations and warned that any negligence or violation would result in prompt action.

The district administration is maintaining a coordinated plan involving surveillance, spraying, fogging and monitoring in all zones of Islamabad.

Daily reports and field findings are reviewed to keep response measures aligned with on-ground needs.

Authorities urged residents to continue adopting preventive steps such as removing standing water, covering storage containers and ensuring regular cleaning of open areas around homes. The DC said public cooperation is essential for achieving the city’s zero-dengue target.

He added that the administration will continue daily operations until there is a complete halt in new cases. District teams remain deployed in rural and urban zones to prevent any rise in mosquito breeding as seasonal changes continue.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025