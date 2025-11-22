Man, his father, brother held for ‘torturing wife to death’

BAHAWALNAGAR: The Chishtian Saddar police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man, his father and brother for allegedly torturing and strangling his wife to death, after accusing her of having “loose character”.

According to a police spokesperson, 19-year-old Mehnaz of Basti Tibba, Mauza Akanwali, got married to Ghulam Murtaza Ansari of Chak 28 Gajyani, about a month-and-a-half ago.

He says that immediately after the marriage, Mehnaz’s in-law’s attitude turned harsh towards her and they started taunting her with regard to her character. He says that about a week ago, Mehnaz told her parents that her in-laws have been accusing her of having illicit relations in her village, subjecting her to torture frequently over the issue.

At this, Mehnaz’s parents visited her in-laws and tried to resolve the issue.

On November 19, Mehnaz’s parents were informed by her in-laws that she died suddenly, and her body was sent to their house.

However, while washing the body before burial, the women of the family noticed torture marks on its neck and other parts, and the matter was brought into the notice of the local police.

The spokesperson says that on the complaint of Mehnaz’s father, the Chishtian Saddar police registered a murder case against her husband, brother-in-law and father-in-law, arresting all of them.

He adds that the police have shifted the body to the local hospital for an autopsy and further action will be taken in light of its report.

LIFE TERM: A sessions court on Friday awarded life imprisonment, along with Rs500,000fine to a man for the murder of his rival in Chishtian.According to the prosecution, the accused, Abubakar, shot one Liaqat Ali (58) of 126 Murad village, on Sept 25, 2024, when he was working in his fields over a land dispute.A murder case was registered with Dahranwala police against four people and challan was submitted in the court.

Chishtian Additional Sessions Judge Razaullah Khan, after conclusion of the case proceedings, announced the verdict.The judge, however, acquitted the three co-accused, due to lack of sufficient evidence against them.

Meanwhile, sessions court on Friday handed down life term to a youth, besides Rs0.5 million fine, for shooting a trader in Bahawalnagar.

As per the prosecution, Habibullah (18), a resident of Bhutta Colony, had murdered a timber trader, Nadir Khan, of the same area, on the night of July 7, 2024, while he was asleep in front of his shop.

A case, under section 302 of PPC, was registered against unknown killer(s) on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

However, after investigation and using the convict’s mobile phone calls data, the police arrested him. He had later confessed his crime.

Sessions Judge Asif Bashir, on conclusion of the case proceedings, announced the verdict.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025