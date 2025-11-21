PIA cabin crew member reportedly goes missing in Canada, airline initiates inquiry

A Pakistan International Airlines flight attendant has reportedly gone missing in Canada, prompting the airline to launch an inquiry into his disappearance.

​According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the attendant did not report for flight PK-798 from Toronto to Lahore.

“When contacted, he cited ill health as an excuse,” the spokesperson said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

“In case of illegal disappearance, departmental action will be initiated against the flight attendant,” Khan said.

Missing PIA crew members, particularly in Canada, have been reported in the past, too.

Last year in October, a cabin crew member was reportedly gone missing while on duty. The missing crew member, based in Islamabad, had disappeared during a layover in Toronto.

Similarly, a 47-year-old PIA steward was reportedly gone missing in Canada in March 2024.

In February 2024, another member of the airline’s cabin crew was reported missing while on duty. The member had arrived in Toronto on PIA flight PK-782 from Islamabad but failed to report for duty on the return flight, PK-784 to Karachi.