PIA cabin crew member reportedly goes missing in Canada, airline initiates inquiry

Mohammad Asghar Published November 21, 2025
A Pakistan International Airlines plane prepares to take-off at Alama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, on February 1, 2012. — Reuters/File
A Pakistan International Airlines flight attendant has reportedly gone missing in Canada, prompting the airline to launch an inquiry into his disappearance.

​According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the attendant did not report for flight PK-798 from Toronto to Lahore.

“When contacted, he cited ill health as an excuse,” the spokesperson said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

“In case of illegal disappearance, departmental action will be initiated against the flight attendant,” Khan said.

Missing PIA crew members, particularly in Canada, have been reported in the past, too.

Last year in October, a cabin crew member was reportedly gone missing while on duty. The missing crew member, based in Islamabad, had disappeared during a layover in Toronto.

Similarly, a 47-year-old PIA steward was reportedly gone missing in Canada in March 2024.

In February 2024, another member of the airline’s cabin crew was reported missing while on duty. The member had arrived in Toronto on PIA flight PK-782 from Islamabad but failed to report for duty on the return flight, PK-784 to Karachi.

Ghani K
Nov 21, 2025 10:30pm
A malfunctioning Airline is further made unreliable by such incidents.
Recommend 0
moku
Nov 21, 2025 11:11pm
these people then claim asylum in Canada - once landing at Jinnah, one of the govt/security officer asked me about how to get asylum in Canada, he was near retirement! Pathetic
Recommend 0
Hasan
Nov 21, 2025 11:22pm
Every flight attendant must be made to take a lie detector test before boarding Canada bound flights.
Recommend 0
Ash
Nov 21, 2025 11:25pm
I think he is a smart guy and made the right move..
Recommend 0
saeed
Nov 21, 2025 11:45pm
welcome to Canada :)
Recommend 0
Zain
Nov 21, 2025 11:45pm
The Airline is good direct flight from Toronto to Karachi or Lahore. Food is also good . Staff is good accommodative . There is always a room for improvement to make things better.
Recommend 0
Asfand Iqbal
Nov 22, 2025 12:20am
I think this route should be discontinued
Recommend 0
Abdul
Nov 22, 2025 02:42am
Such incidents can effect PIA while it is in process of privatisation,
Recommend 0
Javed Rahman
Nov 22, 2025 03:27am
Canada govt should deport him
Recommend 0
DMDiL
Nov 22, 2025 03:51am
do not hire local talent for international flights
Recommend 0

