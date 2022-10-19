DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 19, 2022

PIA loses contact with flight attendant in Toronto

Mohammad Asghar Published October 19, 2022 Updated October 19, 2022 07:04am

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant reportedly vanished in Canada shortly after appearing for immigration at Toronto airport in the third such instance this year, despite measures taken by the airline to prevent such occurrences.

The airline’s management launched an inquiry into the disappearance of steward Aijaz Ali Shah who went from Islamabad to Toronto on PK-781 flight on October 14 and was scheduled to return to Islamabad on PK-782, but was not part of the crew when the flight returned.

Subsequently, the airline’s investigators debriefed the rest of the crew upon their return to determine the circumstances in which the steward went missing.

The PIA management, meanwhile, also informed Canadian immigration authorities of the ‘missing’ crewmember who failed to join his colleagues before the flight returned to Islamabad.

Canadian authorities informed of the third such disappearance this year; inquiry launched

Mr Shah, a resident of Bahria Town, Rawalpindi, had joined the national flag carrier 20 years ago.

Upon reaching the airport, according to sources, Mr Shah quickly moved towards the Canadian immigration counter because he was the first person in the row but he then disappeared as none of the crewmembers could find him again at the airport. Shortly after the steward went missing from the airport, they said the remaining crewmembers of the flight waited for him for about two hours in their bus besides looking for him at the airport.

“Even the PIA station manager at Toronto attempted to contact him on his cell phone, but his efforts proved unproductive,” sources said.

This was not the first such disappearance of a PIA crewmember, as an airhostess and a steward on international flights had previously gone missing after reaching Canada.

Earlier in January, a flight steward on PK-781 flight went missing in Canada soon after landing at Toronto. An airhostess of the national flag carrier also disappeared on reaching Canada this year.

A PIA spokesman said the management had started an inquiry into the disappearance after the latest incident was reported.

The Canadian border security was also informed by the PIA station manager regarding the incident, he added.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
pa99
Oct 19, 2022 07:29am
Defecting from the Land of the Pure?
Reply Recommend 0
koi_loan_dede
Oct 19, 2022 07:31am
keep it up,hang on though!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 19, 2022 07:41am
Oh Canada! The promised land for all rejects who cannot reach the US. in this case, no ticket had to be purchased either.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 19, 2022 07:42am
Political appointees showing their true colors!
Reply Recommend 0
Daniq
Oct 19, 2022 07:54am
It’s always the rats that abandon a sinking ship first..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Blurred lines
19 Oct, 2022

Blurred lines

IN a ‘normal’ democracy, fair and transparent elections can neutralise pre-poll bellicosity and smooth the way...
Postponed again
19 Oct, 2022

Postponed again

THE people of Karachi, unfortunately, will be deprived of an elected local government for the foreseeable future....
Crime-fighting app
19 Oct, 2022

Crime-fighting app

IT is welcome to note that the Sindh police are opting for modern technology in order to address the epidemic of...
Imran’s victory
Updated 18 Oct, 2022

Imran’s victory

THE voters have sent their message through the ballot box, and it appears that the majority is still with Imran ...
Looming wheat crisis
18 Oct, 2022

Looming wheat crisis

BAD policy choices from the past have trampled out a pathway through the country’s golden wheat fields that takes...
Promising performance
18 Oct, 2022

Promising performance

IT was a loss by the narrowest of margins which ended Pakistan’s inspiring run at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup. A...