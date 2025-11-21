E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Explainer: What you need to know about India’s indigenously developed HAL Tejas

News Desk Published November 21, 2025
A file photo of he Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas Mark 1A light combat aircraft taking off at HAL Nashik in India on October 17. — Reuters
A file photo of he Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas Mark 1A light combat aircraft taking off at HAL Nashik in India on October 17. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

An Indian fighter aircraft, the indigenously developed Tejas Mk1A, crashed during a demonstration flight at the Dubai Air Show on Friday. The jet, developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), crashed at about 2:10pm local time.

According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), the pilot of the jet died in the crash.

Here are some facts about New Delhi’s indigenous fighter aircraft.

Made in India

The LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas is a 4.5-generation multirole, single-engine, all-weather fighter aircraft designed to perform air and ground combat roles, according to its manufacturer HAL. It is currently operated by India’s navy and air force.

The Tejas Mk1A, which was involved in today’s accident, features a delta-wing configuration and is powered by an American General Electric F404-GE-IN20 turbofan engine.

The jet, named after the Sanskrit word for “radiance”, reportedly carries an Advanced Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar system and, with eight hardpoints, can fit a variety of weapons ranging from beyond visual range missiles and bombs.

According to a report from Indian outlet Frontline, 60 per cent of the aircraft’s components were made locally.

The IAF took delivery of 40 aircraft in 2021.

A file photo of the HAL Tejas Light Combat Aircraft. — AFP
A file photo of the HAL Tejas Light Combat Aircraft. — AFP

Key facts

  • Max Speed: Mach 1.8
  • Service ceiling: 50,000 feet
  • Maximum payload: 14,600lb
  • Combat range: 739 kilometres
  • Fly-by-wire piloting system

Taking to the skies

The LCA project’s development started in the 1980s, with New Delhi seeking to replace the MiG-21 Bisons, which had a poor safety record and were nearing the end of their service lives.

The Indian government launched the Aeronautical Development Agency under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 1984 to oversee the aircraft’s development, with HAL being appointed as the primary manufacturer.

Developing the aircraft took 20 years; the delta-wing design was finalised in 1990, with the prototype’s first flight in 2001. After the development of more prototypes, the first Limited Service Production aircraft took flight in 2007.

A file photo of a HAL Tejas prototype. — Photo via The War Zone
A file photo of a HAL Tejas prototype. — Photo via The War Zone

However, the Tejas was grounded for three months due to issues with the ejection system.

“The grounding of [the] Tejas … took place because of the new pilot’s helmets. Since these protruded above the ejection seats, the helmets could have prevented a smooth ejection by smashing into the fighter’s canopy before it was blown off,” a report in Business Standard from November 2012 read.

“Since that constituted a serious safety issue for pilots, flight-testing was halted in August.”

Operational history

The jet featured in military parades in India and made its international debut at the Bahrain Airshow in 2016.

Other than ceremonial use, the aircraft has participated in training exercises, such as ‘Gaganshakti-2018’ — the largest in India at the time — and the Vayu Shakti exercise in 2019.

The jet’s first operational deployment was on August 18, 2020, when the No 45 squadron was deployed along the Line of Actual Control, amid tensions with China.

Aside from today’s incident, the Tejas has only had one other recorded crash, when it crashed in India’s western state of Rajasthan last March. The pilot ejected safely, the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

World

Read more

Alee bin Hussen bin Uthman
Nov 21, 2025 09:18pm
What I appreciate most about Dawn is the elegance of the presentation of the facts with clarity and without any malice.
Recommend 0
Chengez k
Nov 22, 2025 01:02am
The crash is sad.......It has been a bad year for IAF......Lost the biggest BVR air battle in aviation history with PAF......Has lost number of aircrafts in crashes this year.........Couple of years back IAF was claiming to be ready for two front war.......taking on PLAAF & PAF at the same time.....Reality is Hard !!
Recommend 0
S
Nov 22, 2025 02:42am
2025 is not the year of Indian Air Force.
Recommend 0
Vinay
Nov 22, 2025 06:34am
@Alee bin Hussen bin Uthman, I agree with your comment (I'm from India).
Recommend 0
Neil Armstrong
Nov 22, 2025 09:44am
Wow, brilliant. I am truely mesmerized at how your team would have worked effortlessly in collecting the above data. But couldn't track the accidents which took place in last years, costing lives of many of our pakistani family, and not to forget handing over fake degrees to pilots.
Recommend 0
Today
Nov 22, 2025 12:29pm
@Alee bin Hussen bin Uthman, yes rarely seen these days on this paper
Recommend 0
sunil
Nov 22, 2025 12:49pm
A true gentlemen journalism. !
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 22, 2025 02:42pm
Another “made in India” bites the dust.
Recommend 0
Sameer
Nov 22, 2025 07:40pm
@Anonymouseee, Atleast there is made in India.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe