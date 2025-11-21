ATC withdraws arrest warrants for Aleema

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday withdrew arrest warrants earlier issued for Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, in the November 26 protest case.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah cancelled the warrants after Aleema Khan appeared before the court and submitted a compliance report. She was directed to furnish fresh surety bonds of Rs1 million each, after which the warrants were withdrawn.

The case relates to a PTI protest held in November last year. The court had issued arrest warrants for Aleema Khan several times over her repeated absence. She has denied any wrongdoing and termed the charges politically motivated.

At an earlier hearing, the judge had ordered authorities to block her national identity card and passport and freeze her bank accounts.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Aleema Khan filed an application seeking reversal of the freeze on her bank accounts, including joint accounts linked to the National University of Modern Languages. She said the freezing orders, issued without proper legal basis, had caused her undue hardship.

Judge Shah issued notices to the prosecution to respond to the application and said the court would examine whether the freezing orders were justified.

The hearing was then adjourned until Nov 26, with a directive for the prosecution to submit its reply before the date.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025