Rawalpindi water supply system to be overhauled

RAWALPINDI: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) will launch a Rs3.6 billion project to replace the old and rusty water supply lines and construct storages in the garrison city.

Talking to Dawn, Wasa Managing Director Saleem Ashraf said Punjab government has approved the project and work will begin with the start of the new year.

He said many supply pipelines had reached or exceeded their expected service life and were leading to frequent leakages causing poor water quality, low pressure, water losses and increased maintenance cost.

“If we do not replace them, after the year 2030 the aging infrastructure will pose risk to public health and service reliability.”

He said after completion of the project, the government will be able to overcome the issue of water contamination in residential areas. He said that replacement of old and damaged pipelines will minimise water losses and enhance the system efficiency. He said improved network integrity would also reduce unaccounted for water and enhance revenue collection.

Upon a detailed survey, the supply lines will be replaced in union councils No 21 to 26 along Shamsabad, Asghar Mall Road to Saidpur Road, UC 75 to 78 and 80 to 82 connecting with tubewells.

However, he said, the improvement and rehabilitation of water supply network will be started in Union Council No 33, 35, 39, 40 and 45 where water was supplied from Rawal Dam. He said the water supply network from Rawal Dam was replaced at Chungi No 4. Water supply network from Khanpur Dam will be replaced at Fauji Colony, from Sabzi Mandi to Bokra Road.

He said refurbishment of water works No 1 (Sufaid Tanki) on Saidpur Road will also be done at a cost of Rs200 million.

Apart from this, he said, 12 new tubewells will be installed in different parts of the city. Moreover, five underground water tanks will be constructed along with overhead tanks to store water from Rawal and Khanpur dams.

He said after the completion of the project, the water supply system would be operated without any hurdle till the year 2050.

He said at present the total population of the garrison city is 1.7 million and it is expected to increase to over three million by 2050, adding the new water supply system will be sufficient to cater to the rising population by then.

Apart from this, he said, work had been launched to stop water theft and illegal connections so legal consumers will get water without any hurdle.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025