CDA told to speed up convention centre, cricket stadium projects

ISLAMABAD: Two major proposed development projects — the construction of a new convention centre and a cricket stadium in Islamabad — are likely to get rolling soon, as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to begin work on them at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting, the interior minister reviewed progress on ongoing and future development projects. During the briefing, officials informed him that the CDA had received 16 design proposals for the new convention centre.

The meeting was told that a jury will soon select the best design, after which tenders will be invited to launch the project. The new convention centre will be constructed adjacent to the existing Jinnah Convention Centre.

It is pertinent to mention that in the past, the government had considered privatising the existing Jinnah Convention Centre, spread over 7.59 acres, including a built-up area of 4.13 acres, and made several unsuccessful attempts in this regard.

However, the incumbent government has decided to construct a new one in preparation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in 2027.

According to sources, Mr Naqvi directed the CDA to take steps for the early commencement of construction so that the project can be completed well before the summit.

Meanwhile, the minister also directed the CDA to start work on a cricket stadium on 25 acres of land near Sector D-12 and Shah Allah Ditta. Although the project’s funding was not discussed, it is expected that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will execute it. In 2023, the CDA had offered the PCB 25 acres of land for the same purpose.

The meeting observed that a cricket stadium in the foothills of the Margallas would add to Islamabad’s scenic beauty and could also host international matches.

Officials informed the minister that the CDA had received a design proposal from Dubai featuring a seating capacity of 30,000.

It is worth noting that the CDA and PCB had earlier begun constructing a stadium in Shakarparian, but the Supreme Court halted the project in 2018, ruling that the site was part of the Margalla Hills National Park (Zone III).

During the meeting, the minister also directed the appointment of project directors for all major projects in the federal capital to ensure their timely completion.

Commenting on this initiative, a CDA official said the appointment of project directors was a positive step, but the minister should also address the long-pending promotions of CDA engineers who have been waiting for years.

The meeting also reviewed plans to make the Gandhara Club fully functional by introducing various sports and recreational facilities. It was agreed that the facilities at the club would surpass those available at existing clubs in Islamabad.

According to a press release, Mr Naqvi said modern attractions such as Top Golf and Go-Karting would be introduced to bring innovation to the club. He added that the upgraded Gandhara Club, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, would become a major attraction in the federal capital.

The meeting also reviewed progress on several other projects, including the extension of Margalla Road.

