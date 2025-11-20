EPAPER
LIVE TV
DAWNNEWS URDU
Images
Herald
Aurora
CityFM89
Advertise
Events
Supplements
Careers
Obituaries
Dawn
E-Paper
| March 03, 2026
Home
Latest
T20 World Cup
Pakistan
Opinion
Business
Images
Prism
World
Sport
Breathe
Magazines
Tech
Videos
Popular
Archive
Flood Donations
Home
Latest
T20 World Cup
Pakistan
Opinion
Business
Images
Prism
World
Sport
Breathe
Magazines
Tech
Videos
Popular
Archive
Flood Donations
Search
Search
Subscribe to notifications
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Not Now
Allow Notifications
Barrister Murtaza Wahab
Published
November 20, 2025
0
Jump to
comments
Join our
Whatsapp Channel
Population
Email
Your Name
*
Recipient Email
*
Cancel
0
Read more
Comments Closed
Most Popular
01
10 dead in Karachi, 2 in Islamabad as protests erupt countrywide following Iran supreme leader’s assassination
02
Geo News’ transmission hacked; subversive message displayed
03
Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination: A new chapter for Iran, a region at a crossroads
04
Khamenei — the supreme leader who held ultimate control over Iran’s political, military, religious institutions
05
PM Shehbaz voices concern at violation of international law after Iranian supreme leader’s assassination
06
Pakistan ‘have underperformed’ says Salman Agha after T20 World Cup exit
07
India opens its first chip assembly facility
08
Fact check: Viral image of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s body in airstrike’s rubble is AI-generated
09
Pakistan maintains delicate balancing act in UNSC meeting on Iran
Latest Stories
FM Dar expresses concern at ‘sudden’ US-Israel attack on Iran despite ‘positive direction’ in talks
PPP delegation meets with PM Shehbaz, discusses prevailing local and regional situation
IHC to hear Imran’s plea seeking hospital transfer on March 10
Sialkot Stallionz officially change name to Multan Sultans under new management
Specific air routes in Karachi, Lahore regions to remain closed for flights till March 31: PAA
Gold extends gains as Middle East war prompts flight to safety
Opinion
Other side of the coin
Arifa Noor
This time around, there is little effort to win over the public.
03 Mar, 2026
That longing for regime change
Jawed Naqvi
03 Mar, 2026
A capable state
Dr Niaz Murtaza
Updated 03 Mar, 2026
At history’s edge
Asad Rahim Khan
Updated 02 Mar, 2026
Young and restless
Maleeha Lodhi
Editorial
Updated 03 Mar, 2026
Iran endgame
AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
03 Mar, 2026
Water concerns
RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
03 Mar, 2026
Down and out
ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Updated 02 Mar, 2026
Khamenei’s killing
THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
02 Mar, 2026
NFC reform
PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
02 Mar, 2026
Migrant crisis
MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe
What’s Happening Now: Trump Signals More Strikes, Riyadh Embassy Attack, Global Energy Shock
Is Assassinating a Head of State Legal?
What International Law Says After Karachi US Consulate Incident
Pakistan’s Regional Dilemma: Security Or Solidarity?
| Dawn News English
Iran’s National Security Council Chief Says Tehran ‘Will Not Negotiate With The US’
India’s Record Chase & South Africa Stay Unbeaten
‹
With the Gulf lighting up, oil emerges as Pakistan’s biggest economic risk
›
10 dead in Karachi, 2 in Islamabad as protests erupt countrywide following Iran supreme leader’s assassination