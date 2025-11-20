Shield announces delisting

KARACHI: Shield Corporation Ltd, a local manufacturer of hygiene and baby care products, has announced its decision to delist from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

In a statement filed with the stock exchange on Wednesday, the company indicated that it would submit a formal delisting application. The sponsors of Shield Corporation have been authorised to buy back ordinary shares held by minority shareholders. The extent and price of the buyback will be determined in accordance with regulations set by the PSX or the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan for the voluntary delisting.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025