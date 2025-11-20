E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Accords’ expansion

Editorial Published November 20, 2025
SAUDI Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman received a rousing reception during his recent US visit, with President Donald Trump pulling out all the stops for his royal guest. The visit, marked by pageantry and frequent displays of mutual admiration, reaffirms the nearly nine-decade-old relationship between the kingdom and the US. There was talk of investment, while the US president declared that the kingdom was now a major non-Nato ally.

This may have fallen short of the crown prince’s expectations, who wanted stronger defence commitments, and the designation is likely a consolation prize. When the issue of the so-called Abraham Accords, and the associated recognition of Israel — Mr Trump has long tried to sell the idea to the Saudis — came up, the prince answered diplomatically. “We want to be part” of the accords, “but”, he added, there needs to be “a clear path [to the] two-state solution”.

If Saudi Arabia were to join the accords, and recognise Israel, it would open the pathway for the Zionist state’s normalisation with most of the Muslim world, considering that the kingdom hosts Islam’s holiest cities. Yet Mohammed Bin Salman surely realises that embracing Israel just after it has paused the Gaza genocide, and while the Zionist regime refuses to accept even the possibility of a Palestinian state, may not go down well with his own people and the Muslim/Arab street. Israel is in no mood to consider a Palestinian state, and talk of the two-state solution currently is pure fantasy. If Mr Trump is serious about the Abraham Accords, he needs to tell his friends in Tel Aviv that without Palestinian self-determination, there can be no normalisation.

Rumours have also swirled of Pakistan being ‘pressurised’ to accept the Zionist state. So serious had the chatter become that the foreign minister had to deny speculation that Pakistan was about to normalise ties with Israel. Pakistan’s UN representative also recently reiterated that the country was committed to the establishment of the state of Palestine.

Meanwhile, the Palestinians have had enough of hollow promises. Unless the promise of a sovereign, contiguous and viable Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital, is realised, the people of Palestine cannot be expected to give up resisting their occupiers, and struggling for the freedom of their homeland. Until Palestine is free, Muslim states must not reward Israel with recognition.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

asad waxir
Nov 20, 2025 08:18am
there are no chances of the normalalisation of the relation between the zionist state of israel and the muslim world. the normalisation between these has nothing to do with the saudi being in the abraham accord. if Saudi arabia entered into the abraham accord, it would be normal to say that saudi hasbeen under trump influence. and so is crown prince salman. i would suggest that muslim world should keep the zionist state of israel isolated as a far as possible....
Moud
Nov 20, 2025 10:27am
The fate of Palestine and Palestininans is organically linked to the Muslim countries' diplomatic position and behaviour.
S. Lone
Nov 20, 2025 11:08am
I do not know what mutual admiration means in this contest. Saudi Arabia is not a democracy and the only thing USA likes about Saudi Arabia is that its policies are pro American.Saudis keep oil prices down to please USA. Democracy is non existent in Saudi Arabia. Status of women is only slightly better than Afghanistan.
Syed Abid Salam
Nov 20, 2025 11:21am
Absolutely right Muslim world must stay strong on Palestine's enduring freedom struggle.
Alee bin Hussen bin Uthman
Nov 20, 2025 12:01pm
There should be only one state. One state based on equal rights for Jews, Muslims, Christian, and any other entities.
SJ
Nov 20, 2025 01:47pm
@S. Lone, democracy is non existent in the West and Europe also. Seems like you have never been to KSA and just talk non sense.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 20, 2025 04:07pm
When the going gets tough and the environments get rough, only the toughest and roughest get going.
Oscar
Nov 20, 2025 05:21pm
Yasir Arafat was given multiple opportunities for statehood and peace. You need to find group of nations who can guarantee Israel peace and protection.
Az_Iz
Nov 20, 2025 06:02pm
The last paragraph says it all.
pre-Boomer Marine brat
Nov 20, 2025 06:30pm
Keep an eye on the Trump family's financial dealings. The Bidens were doing it for years, but a lot more covertly. MbS knows what The Donald's like (what he's always been like) and is playing Trump like a fish on a line.
