Mayor announces Rs9.5bn plan to make inroads into rival TMCs

KARACHI: Amid growing complaints from residents about deteriorating infrastructure, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has announced a Rs9.5 billion initiative aimed at making inroads in areas currently run by rival Jamaat-i-Islami town chairmen.

According to the initiative, more than 26 major streets under the Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) will be rehabilitated by the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), apparently seeking political mileage.

The Sindh government is providing funds to the KMC under its Special Karachi Development Grant (SKDG) so that the civic body executive development works in areas mostly run by the opposition JI.

Mayor Wahab chaired a meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by Local Government (LG) Secretary Waseem Shamshad, Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi and other senior officials.

Rehabilitation and repair of 26 major arteries in towns mostly controlled by Jamaat to be undertaken through special funds provided by Sindh govt

The mayor was briefed about the “extensive plan” to rehabilitate, rebuild and repair more than 26 major streets falling under the jurisdiction of the TMCs, said a statement.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of various development schemes and urban improvement programmes was also conducted.

“It was decided that all shortlisted schemes would be finalised and forwarded for approval under the Special Karachi Development Grant, ensuring swift initiation of work across the city,” it said.

The meeting was informed that the rehabilitation plan focuses on the most burdened and frequently used arteries across different districts and on roads that are central to daily commuter movement but have long suffered from wear, congestion and inadequate maintenance.

“These initiatives are part of KMC’s broader vision to modernise Karachi’s infrastructure and address chronic urban challenges through sustainable and long-term planning,” the statement added, noting that the development package will significantly ease travel for “millions” of residents, reduce congestion, and enhance safety and accessibility across all towns of the city.

The statement also named the key roads which have been identified for rehabilitation, including Hashim Raza Road, Al-Amna Avenue, Shahrah-i-Usman to Shahrah-i-Noor Jahan, among others, in the Central district, while in the West district, Orangi Link Road, Gulshan-i-Ghazi, 19-D Road, Faqir Colony roads, and additional internal connectors have been marked for the upcoming project.

In the East district, Sehba Akhtar Road, Sardar Usman Ali Sabri Road, Nash Kazmi Road and other key routes connecting residential and commercial neighbourhoods would be rehabilitated under the KMC initiative, and in the South district, Garden Road, Mirza Adam Road, Sarwar Shaheed Road and adjoining streets would be rebuilt and rehabilitated.

In Korangi district, Jinnah Square Road, Liaquat Market Road, multiple adjoining access routes, and in Malir district, Malir Khokarpar Road, Mehran Depot arteries and additional roads forming the core Malir traffic grid would be made part of the initiative.

Giving the break-up of the project estimates, the statement said that the estimated cost for road rehabilitation across these districts amounts to Rs5.5bn, while under additional proposals approved for the development package to ensure holistic urban improvement, KMC has also proposed Rs1bn for sewerage infrastructure rehabilitation and Rs2bn for citywide street-light rehabilitation and enhancement.

“The development package will significantly ease travel for millions of residents, reduce congestion, and enhance safety and accessibility across all towns of the city. The proposed over Rs9 billion special grant reflects a strong commitment to improving Karachi’s infrastructure and ensuring that development is visible, impactful, and equitable,” the statement quoted Mayor Wahab as saying.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025