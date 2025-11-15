PM Shehbaz, Jordanian king affirm ‘zero-tolerance’ for any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Saturday affirmed “zero-tolerance” for any displacement of Palestinians from the besieged Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the devastating military onslaught by Israel in the territory.

The two countries were among the eight Muslim countries that worked with United States President Donald Trump’s administration on a plan to end Israel’s genocide and invasion in Gaza last month. They also joined other key Muslim and Arab states on Friday in expressing support for a US resolution that seeks to deploy an international stabilisation force in Gaza.

The prime minister and Jordanian king held a bilateral meeting today at the PM House after the latter arrived in Pakistan for a two-day state visit.

A statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office on the meeting said: “On the issue of Palestine, both leaders acknowledged the unanimity of views and principled positions taken by Pakistan and Jordan regarding the post-war Gaza; zero-tolerance for any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. The two leaders agreed to enhance coordination among the eight Arab Islamic countries that are working with the US on the Gaza ceasefire and the Gaza Peace Plan signed in Sharm el Sheikh.”

King Abdullah II also praised Pakistan’s consistent support for Jordan’s role in regional stability and humanitarian efforts during the Gaza conflict, as well as for the territory after the ceasefire.

The discussions during the meeting focused on further deepening bilateral relations as well as exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in the economic, trade, investment, health, science and technology, education, as well as defence sectors.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing strategic and economic ties between Pakistan and Jordan, as well as expanding mutually beneficial collaboration at regional and international fora.”

The statement said the meeting also featured a comprehensive exchange of views on regional security and peace initiatives, with PM Shehbaz briefing King Abdullah II on recent developments in Pakistan’s neighbourhood, especially Afghanistan and India.

“King Abdullah II acknowledged Pakistan’s key role in maintaining peace and stability in the region,” the statement added.

PM Shehbaz welcomed the king’s visit to Pakistan as a “testament to the enduring friendship” between the two countries, while the latter thanked the people and government of Pakistan for their “warm hospitality”.

The statement further said that both the dignitaries also witnessed a ceremony on the exchange of memorandums of understanding in the fields of media, culture and education.

The premier also hosted a banquet in honour of the king and his accompanying delegation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, Climate Change Minister Musaddiq Malik, and senior government officials were also part of the meeting.

The king was presented with a guard of honour upon his arrival at the PM House.

Arrival in Pakistan

The Jordanian king was warmly received by PM Shehbaz and President Asif Ali Zardari on his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari were also present to welcome the Jordanian king.

President Zardari said King Abdullah II’s visit would give Pakistan–Jordan relations a new strategic dimension. He added that the ties between the two countries were built on historical brotherhood, mutual trust and shared values.

A statement issued by state broadcaster PTV News on X said the visit reflected the “longstanding fraternal relations” between the two countries and would further strengthen political, economic and cultural ties.

“This visit of King Abdullah II will further solidify the longstanding relations between Pakistan and Jordan and will prove instrumental in expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.”

A statement from the President’s Secretariat said that a formation of Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Thunder aircraft provided a protective escort and accompanied the royal flight to Islamabad as the king’s aircraft entered Pakistani airspace.

The Jordanian monarch’s last visit to Pakistan was at the invitation of former president Mamnoon Hussain. Two memoranda of understanding were signed by both nations, with one related to cooperation in civil protection and defence and the other to cooperation in the housing sector.

Last month, he lauded the Pakistani military’s contributions to regional peace and security in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The army chief was on an official visit to Jordan and had called on the Jordanian king for a meeting, with Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II also present.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani.