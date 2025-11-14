Jordan’s King Abdullah II to arrive in Pakistan for two-day state visit

Jordan’s King Abdullah II will arrive in Pakistan for a two-day state visit on Saturday at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which he is expected to hold high-level meetings with the prime minister and the president, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) on Friday.

The Jordanian monarch’s last visit to Pakistan was at the invitation of former president Mamnoon Hussain. Two memoranda of understanding were signed by both nations, with one related to cooperation in civil protection and defence and the other to cooperation in the housing sector.

According to the FO, Saturday’s high-level visit reflects the “longstanding, fraternal relations” between Islamabad and Amman.

“It will serve to further strengthen the strategic direction of Pakistan–Jordan relations and place them on a higher trajectory, encompassing a comprehensive and broad-based partnership in the political, economic, and cultural spheres,” the statement read.

“During his visit … King Abdullah II … will hold important meetings with the president and the prime minister of Pakistan,” the statement added. “The full range of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries will be discussed.”

The FO further said that a special investiture ceremony to confer the highest civilian award upon the king will also take place at the Presidency.

“The visit of … King Abdullah II … will further consolidate the longstanding Pakistan–Jordan relationship and contribute to expanding the scope and spectrum of bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries,” the statement concluded.

In late October, King Abdullah II lauded the Pakistani military’s contributions to regional peace and security in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to the military’s media wing.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief was on an official visit to Jordan and called on the Jordanian king for a meeting, with Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II also present.

“His majesty appreciated the professionalism and contributions of the Pakistan Armed Forces towards regional peace and stability and expressed his desire to further strengthen defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries,” the ISPR said, adding that the army chief conveyed warm regards from Pakistan’s people, government and military.