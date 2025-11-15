At least 6 dead, 7 injured after powerful explosion in Hyderabad fireworks factory: officials

At least six people were killed and seven were injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a fireworks factory in Hyderabad on Saturday, according to officials.

Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon told Dawn that a fifth body had been recovered from the incident site. “We have seven injured, of whom three are in critical condition.”

A statement from the Rescue 1122 spokesperson said: “A powerful explosion was reported in a firecracker factory on the banks of the Laghari Goth river, Latifabad Police Station B Section limits,” adding that a fire subsequently broke out in the factory.

Latifabad Assistant Commissioner Saud Lund said that he was monitoring the operation himself.

He said the fireworks were being illegally manufactured in a house without a licence. “We can only tell you the actual position once the rescue operation is complete. There is rubble from one room that collapsed with the boundary wall, so there are reports of some people and children who were working there; we are trying to get them out.”

Hyderabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adeel Chandio told Dawn that the details of the factory’s licence were being verified the owner of the manufacturing site was not present at the spot.

SSP Chandio added that rescue staff were clearing the site to find any bodies. He added that the police were investigating the ownership of the factory.

DC Zain told Dawn that the fire caused by the blast was extinguished quickly, but its impact was so strong that bricks of the structure were flung several metres away from the site.

He said it looked to be a single warehouse that collapsed, adding that the site was being cleared by Rescue 1122 staff and the exercise would still take some more time.

In an earlier statement, Dr Vinesh Kumar, a duty doctor at Liaquat University Hospital, told Dawn: “One [body] was received expired in the burns ward. Six injured were also shifted to the burns ward with moderate to severe burn wounds.”

Dr Haya, a doctor at the burns ward, told Dawn that two of the six had burn wounds of “approximately 100 per cent”.

Medico-legal officer Dr Mohammed Hussain told Dawn that two bodies of unidentified males were brought to the mortuary, while Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr Mujeeb Kalwar said one more completely charred body was taken to the burns ward.

The Rescue 1122 spokesperson added that a fire and rescue team, along with an ambulance and a fire brigade truck, were dispatched to the scene as soon as the information was received.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took strict notice of the incident and summoned a detailed report.

“The legal status of the factory should be immediately investigated. Whether the legal license and safety principles required for making fireworks were being followed or not. Playing with lives cannot be allowed, and such incidents are unacceptable in the eyes of law enforcement agencies,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali.