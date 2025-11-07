E-Paper | February 23, 2026

Population

Strategic confusion

Muhammad Amir Rana
There is a perception that, more than a backlash from the masses over unpopular decisions, the establishment is apprehensive of the historical factor.

March to war?
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

With his huge build-up of forces around Iran, and frequent threats targeted at the Islamic Republic, the US president has created a very difficult situation for himself.
Paper proscriptions
22 Feb, 2026

THE Punjab government’s decision to publicly list 89 banned and unregistered groups, and to warn citizens against...
Cricket politics again
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

Pakistan refused to play India at the ongoing T20 World Cup and only changed its mind in view of the game’s greater good. It is time for India to reciprocate.
BoP meets
Updated 21 Feb, 2026

Trump told the meeting that “we will help Gaza”. So far no help has been visible.
Out on the streets
21 Feb, 2026

IT had been in the offing for a long time but the latest controversy proved too much for Tariq Hussain Bugti to ...
Karachi tragedy
21 Feb, 2026

APPALLNG firefighting facilities, lax regulations and an uncaring provincial government fan the flames of tragedy in...
