E-Paper | November 04, 2025

ECP sets 23rd for by-polls in 3 Punjab constituencies

Iftikhar A. Khan Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 08:57am
A file photo of the ECP office. — AFP/File
A file photo of the ECP office. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday set November 23 as the new polling date for by-elections in two National Assembly and one provincial assembly constituencies in Punjab.

One of these constituencies is in Lahore — the hometown of PM Shehbaz Sharif — and another in Mianwali, the hometown of former prime minister Imran Khan.

These constituencies include NA-129 (Lahore), NA-65 (Wazirabad), and PP-87 (Mianwali).

The by-elections in all three constituencies were initially scheduled for Sept 18, according to a schedule issued on July 29, but were postponed due to flood-related issues in Punjab.

“….the Commission, after taking into consideration the prevailing situation, has concluded that due to non-availability of polling staff, the requisite number of law enforcement personnel, damaged infrastructure, and the disenfranchisement of voters due to displacement, election cannot be conducted with the optimum level of security as mandated under Article 218(3) of the Constitution.

The Commission, in ex­­e­rcise of powers under Sec­tion 58 of the Elections Act, 2017, read with Articles 218(3) and 254 of the Constitution, hereby postpones the election programme of above-mentioned constituencies. It shall resume from the stage at which it was postponed once the situation normalises in the public interest, an order issued by the ECP on Sept 4 stated.

Under the same order, polls for nine National and provincial assembly costituencies were postponed.

The seat for NA-129 (La­­­hore) fell vacant following the death of former Pun­jab governor Mian Azhar, while the seats for NA-65 (Wazirabad) and PP-87 (Mianwali) became vac­a­­nt due to the disqualification of Ahmad Chatta, MNA, and Ahmad Khan, respectively.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe