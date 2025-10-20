E-Paper | October 20, 2025

LG by-polls conclude in Dera

A Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am
A man casts vote in local government by-elections in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday. — Dawn
A man casts vote in local government by-elections in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday. — Dawn

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The third phase of the local government by-elections concluded here on Sunday peacefully, with voters casting their ballots in three village councils, including Mandhran, Kookar and Shorkot.

According to district election commissioner Abdul Rauf, a total of 21 polling stations and 67 polling booths were set up for the elections. Among them, four were declared sensitive while 17 were normal. The total number of registered voters was 25,000, including 13,500 men and 11,500 women.

The police had made foolproof security arrangements, ensuring a peaceful voting process throughout the day. As per the unofficial and provisional results, Mohammad Khalid won the general councillor seat with 2,247 votes.

In Shorkot village council, Samina Bibi won the women’s seat with 900 votes. In Kookar, Tasawar Nawaz won the youth seat with 931 votes.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From SAR to MENAAP

From SAR to MENAAP

Shazia Rafi
In repositioning its Pakistan lending programme, the World Bank must ensure that projects aimed at mitigating the climate

Editorial

Need for safeguards
20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...
Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...