LG by-polls conclude in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The third phase of the local government by-elections concluded here on Sunday peacefully, with voters casting their ballots in three village councils, including Mandhran, Kookar and Shorkot.

According to district election commissioner Abdul Rauf, a total of 21 polling stations and 67 polling booths were set up for the elections. Among them, four were declared sensitive while 17 were normal. The total number of registered voters was 25,000, including 13,500 men and 11,500 women.

The police had made foolproof security arrangements, ensuring a peaceful voting process throughout the day. As per the unofficial and provisional results, Mohammad Khalid won the general councillor seat with 2,247 votes.

In Shorkot village council, Samina Bibi won the women’s seat with 900 votes. In Kookar, Tasawar Nawaz won the youth seat with 931 votes.

