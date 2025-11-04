E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Mega maritime show begins at Expo Centre

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2025
KARACHI: The opening ceremony of the second edition of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference 2025 (PIMEC-25) was held at the Expo Centre, Karachi here on Monday.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser was the guest of honour, while Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest at the event. Upon their arrival, they were received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others.

Mr Iqbal formally announced opening of PIMEC 25 and unveiled the commemorative postal stamp, followed by a tour of the expo.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister highlighted the immense potential of Pakistan’s maritime sector in rejuvenating the national economy.

He appreciated efforts of the Pakistan Navy in promoting awareness among the masses about the significance of blue economy and especially for organising the maritime expo.

The participation of delegations from 44 countries and 178 international and domestic exhibitors at PIMEC-25 reflects the growing global interest in Pakistan’s maritime domain.

The four-day event is being organised by the PN under the patronage of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and will continue till Nov 6.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

