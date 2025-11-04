Accused in traffic police assault case sent on physical remand

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday handed over Aaqib Naeem to police on a 14-day physical remand in traffic police assault case.

ATC Judge Abual Hassanat Muhammad Zulqarnain presided over the hearing, during which the investigating officer produced the accused before the court and sought a 30-day physical remand to recover a wireless set and a pistol allegedly used in the incident.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court approved a 14-day remand instead of the 30 days as requested by the police and directed that the accused be produced again upon completion of the remand period.

According to the case record, the incident occurred in I-8 Markaz where the accused allegedly subjected traffic police personnel to violence after being stopped for reckless driving.

A case had been registered at the I-9 Police Station under relevant provisions of the law, including sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Police confirmed on Sunday that a driver had been arrested and booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for assaulting traffic police officers in Islamabad’s I-8 Markaz area.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the suspect attacking the officers and creating chaos in the busy commercial zone,

causing panic among pedestrians and disrupting traffic flow.

According to police, the suspect got into a violent altercation with the traffic personnel after they attempted to stop his vehicle for reckless driving and drifting. When confronted, he allegedly became aggressive, assaulted the officers, and hurled verbal abuse.

The First Information Report (FIR), lodged on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Gul Hassan, states that the accused endangered public safety through dangerous driving and later tried to run over the officers who attempted to stop him.

It further alleges that during the confrontation, the suspect opened fire, damaged a police wireless set, and tore a police uniform.

Following his arrest, the accused was produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court, which approved his physical remand for further investigation into the violent incident that triggered public outrage after the footage circulated online.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025