Senate body disposes of alleged privilege breach by QAU professor

ISLAMABAD: On the request of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, a Senate panel on Monday disposed of the issue related to the alleged breach of privilege of senators by a senior professor of the university, who had described them “ill informed” about the university’s affairs.

Senior Professor Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, being the acting VC chaired a meeting of deans, heads of departments and other concerned, before the summer break in which it was decided to get the hostels vacated from students aimed at removing illegal occupants.

After a lot of resistance, police got the hostels vacated. Sources said when the hostel issue flared up there was a discussion in the WhatsApp group of the faculty members in which the acting VC in response to intervention of lawmakers termed them ill-informed [about the QAU issue].

This led several senators to move a privilege motion in July this year as according to them the word “ill-informed” breached their privilege. Dr Jaspal has been stating that ill-informed is not a derogatory word, rather it means someone had less information of a certain issue.

VC says none of my professors can mock any public representative; extends unconditional apology on behalf of professor

The agenda of the subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Rules and Procedure, which met on Monday, stated that besides others the meeting will “examine the derogatory remarks of acting VC of QAU wherein he termed the honourable senators ‘ill Informed.’”

The subcommittee headed by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan reviewed the derogatory remarks.

During the meeting, the VC Dr Akhtar stated: “None of my professors can mock any public representative.” He extended an unconditional apology on behalf of Prof Jaspal.

Dr Niaz requested the subcommittee to take lenient view regarding the instant case. The subcommittee disposed of the matter with instructions to maintain the sanctity of parliament and public representatives in future.

Earlier, the committee while discussing the issues of QAU heard the VC and representatives of the students’ council and HEC.

The discussion entailed university administration and operating of councils with political and religious influence.

The convener of the committee said lawmakers would help addressing the administrative lacunas that were disrupting not only the university’s discipline but also damaging the sanctity of parliament.

According to a press release issued by Senate, “the concerned Acting Vice Chancellor apologized in writing to the Standing Committee, a statement confirmed and read aloud by the Secretary Committee during the session.”

Sources said Dr Jaspal did not attend the meeting; however, in previous meetings he had appeared and submitted his reply, stating: “The phrase ‘ill-informed’ the senators cited in the motion has regrettably been interrupted as derogatory. The phrase, as used in internal communication on an unofficial faculty Whatsapp account, referred explicitly to the lack of access to complete and updated information on the University’s internal decision and academic procedures.” In his three-page written reply, he said the language used in his internal message was “never meant to be derogatory. There was no intention whatsoever to offend or show disregard.”

However, Senator Jan Mohammad was not satisfied with the reply of Professor Jaspal and stated that he had not apologised to the senators till date.

The committee also discussed encroachment on the university land and alleged illegal stay of a number of students in hostels.

Meanwhile, police officials informed the committee that FIRs had been registered against those selling drugs in surrounding areas of the university during last two years. They stated: “Ice, heroin and hashish had been recovered during various operations near the campus.”

Interior Minister visits QAU

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited QAU to participate in a Pashtun cultural event. He attended a traditional dance event organised by the Pashtun Council, where he joined the students in performing the traditional Attan dance.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025