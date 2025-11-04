E-Paper | November 04, 2025

UHS to shift theory exams to MCQs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:30am
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved major changes to its assessment policy, deciding to shift all theory exams entirely to multiple choice questions (MCQs) from 2026.

The decision was taken at the 40th meeting of the UHS Academic Council held on Monday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

Under the new policy, short essay questions (SEQs) will be discontinued in all exams, including MBBS, from the next year.

From 2026 onward, both undergraduate and postgraduate students will be examined solely through structured, standardised, and objective formats.

To pass, candidates will be required to secure at least 65 per cent marks separately in theory and practical components.

Prof Rathore said the reforms were aimed at making assessments more fair, transparent, and aligned with international standards.

“Traditional essay-based exams often lacked objectivity and consistency. The new system will ensure uniform evaluation and timely result declaration for thousands of students,” he said.

“Our goal is to produce competent, ethical, and globally competitive healthcare professionals through reliable and evidence-based assessments,” he said.

The UHS Academic Council also approved a quality assurance framework for the new policy, which includes examiner training, question blueprinting, post-exam moderation, and data-driven analysis.

Practical examinations will now be conducted in OSPE and OSCE formats, while internal assessment will retain a 20 per cent weightage.

The university will first pilot the new MCQ-only format in nursing exams in 2025 before full implementation the following year.

Prof Rathore said the reform follows months of consultation with faculty from medical and dental colleges across Punjab.

“This policy reflects a collective academic consensus and brings UHS in line with the best practices recommended by the World Federation for Medical Education and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council,” he said.

The meeting was attended by principals and senior faculty members from affiliated institutions, who endorsed the move as a step toward modernisation and academic excellence.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

