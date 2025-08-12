E-Paper | August 12, 2025

Bilawal blows off ‘baseless rumours’ about legislation on 27th amendment

Dawn.com Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 04:20pm
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to the media in Hyderabad, Aug 12. — X/@MediaCellPPP
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to the media in Hyderabad, Aug 12. — X/@MediaCellPPP

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday dismissed talk of any potential legislation regarding a 27th constitutional amendment as “baseless rumours”.

Even though the 26th Amendment is still mired in controversy, the power corridors in Islamabad are abuzz with talk of a possible 27th Constitutional Amendment, which, according to the insiders, will further “fine-tune” the structure and the functioning of the superior judiciary.

With the 26th Amendment, the government introduced sweeping changes to the judicial framework. Sources had said certain contentious matters, such as a separate constitutional court, left unresolved in the 26th Amendment, would now be taken up in the new amendment.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad about the matter, Bilawal addressed the “baseless rumours”, stating: “So far, no federal minister, prime minister or party member has approached me regarding any amendments.”

He also highlighted that the 26th Amendment was passed after reaching a consensus with compromise from political parties. “PPP wanted constitutional courts, but we compromised,” he said.

In a post on X, the PPP quoted him as saying, “The 26th Constitutional Amendment is an eternal success. Judicial reforms and constitutional courts were a demand of the Charter of Democracy, but we prioritised a constitutional bench over a constitutional court for the sake of consensus.”

Though the speculations are rife, there has been no official word regarding the 27th Constitutional Amendment. At present, the proposal to further reform the judiciary is at a very initial stage, but consultations are reportedly underway within the ruling PML-N and some legal circles. Despite these purported consultations, any draft for this proposed bill has yet to see the light of day.

On Sunday, PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser said that the party would approach the legal fraternity following “new drama” surrounding the legislation. “In this case, we will approach the lawyers’ community regarding this legislation,” he said, adding, “We will begin by meeting with the Islamabad Bar this month.”

In June, amid speculation in legal circles about the government planning to bring in the 27th Amendment, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association endorsed the amendment while calling for broad-based judicial reforms, including the nationwide rotation of judges.

NFC award

While responding to a question about amending the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, Bilawal said, “Absolutely. Further changes must come in NFC.”

He continued, “The previous NFC award was given before passing the 18th Amendment, which was before 2010.”

He said that various responsibilities of the federal government were handed to the provinces, adding, “But the NFC is the same as it was prior to the 18th Amendment.”

The PPP chairman continued, “The Constitution says that the NFC award must be regularly given after five years. It is already mentioned that the shares of provincial governments cannot be reduced in new NFC awards.”

“All provinces must be given more resources as per the increased responsibilities after the 18th Amendment.”

He added, “We must immediately call NFC and give new awards. All provinces must be given resources according to the 18th Amendment.”

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Rinse and repeat

Rinse and repeat

Arifa Noor
The public gatherings in Bajaur recently, or Tirah valley or even Bannu last year all point to the anger of the people.

Editorial

Another amendment?
Updated 12 Aug, 2025

Another amendment?

Now virtually unchallengeable, the regime would benefit by showing some grace.
War on journalists
12 Aug, 2025

War on journalists

THE Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for journalists as well, with Israel intentionally murdering those who dare to...
Climate’s human toll
12 Aug, 2025

Climate’s human toll

IN Danyor, Gilgit-Baltistan, seven young men were crushed to death under a landslide in the early hours of Monday....
Gaza indifference
Updated 11 Aug, 2025

Gaza indifference

Until Tel Aviv agrees to an unconditional ceasefire, there must be a global arms and trade embargo of Israel.
E-vehicle incentive
11 Aug, 2025

E-vehicle incentive

THE new initiative to roll out a Rs100bn subsidy scheme for e-bikes and e-rickshaws is an important step in...
Fire hazards
11 Aug, 2025

Fire hazards

CONSIDERING the widespread lack of public awareness regarding fire safety, poor response mechanisms and the absence...