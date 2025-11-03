E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Role of pharmacists in ensuring safe, effective medication highlighted

Dawn Report Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:33am
KARACHI: Speakers at a conference highlighted the essential role of community pharmacists in ensuring the delivery of safe and effective medication.

The conference held to mark World Pharmacist Day was organised by the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Karachi, in collaboration with Karachi University Pharmacy Science Club (KUPScC) at the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research Auditorium, ICCBS.

The event brought together researchers, academicians and students on Karachi University campus to celebrate health and innovation in the name of pharmacy.

The event also featured “Counsel Rx”, a thought-provoking session, where participants showcased their knowledge and communication skills through stimulated patient counselling scenarios.

This activity highlighted the essential role of community pharmacists in ensuring delivery of effective medication, emphasising empathy, patient education and professionalism in the interaction.

Muhammad Mansoor Khan of PharmEvo and Dr Amar Ali representing Martin Dow highlighted the vital link between academia and pharmaceutical industries.

Earlier, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, along with Dean Pharmacy Prof Dr Harris Shoaib welcomed Dr Syed Jamshed Ali Kazmi, the guest of honour.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

