CTD official martyred in Peshawar police station blast

PESHAWAR/LAKKI MARWAT: A constable of the police’s Counter-Terrorism Department was martyred and two others were injured when explosives, stored at a CTD police station in the provincial capital, reportedly went off on Sunday morning, the police said.

“A cop from the CTD has embraced martyrdom and two others sustained injuries after old explosive material stored in the police station exploded and, due to the explosion, other ammunition also caught fire which caused more blasts,” Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad told mediapersons.

Bomb Disposal Squad and Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot.

According to Mr Ahmad, the inmates of the police station were safely moved to a safer place, adding police immediately cordoned off the area and a clearance operation was underway.

The CCPO made it clear that according to initial probe into the explosions, there were no signs of militancy found. “Initial investigation suggests the incident does not have anything related to militancy,” the CCPO said.

A statement issued by the city police said the explosion was caused due to short-circuit in the room where the explosives were stored, adding that an immediate response prevented further losses.

“KP police chief Zulfiqar Hameed has sought a report into the incident within five days,” the statement said.

Later, funeral of the martyred CTD cop, Bilal Khan, was offered at the police headquarters.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, IG Zulfiqar Hameed, additional inspector general CTD Jawad Qamar, CCPO Saeed Ahmad, and others attended the cop’s last rites.

Mr Kundi and Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi expressed sorrow over the loss of life.

In a statement issued from his office, the chief minister sought a preliminary report of the incident and issued directions for making security measures more effective.

Meanwhile, two volunteers of a peace committee were injured in a clash with terrorists in the Kherukhel Pacca area of Lakki Marwat on Saturday night.

Police said the volunteers used to patrol the area at night to prevent terrorist attacks. The clash occurred when armed villagers came across terrorists near the football ground.

Kamran Khan, who was injured in the clash, told police that members of the peace committee noticed around 50 terrorists along with 15 to 20 motorcycles near the football ground. He said terrorists opened fire on the armed villagers, triggering a fierce gun battle which lasted for some time.

He said he and Asad Khan were injured in the attack and were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital by villagers. Injured Asad is the son of a former district councillor and head of the peace body, Khalid Khan.

Meanwhile, the elders of Hathikhel tribe have announced to form a lashkar (private militia) to counter terrorism alongside law enforcement agencies.

The announcement was made at a jirga held in the Domel town of Bannu on Sunday. The elders said they would not allow anyone to disturb peace and law and order situation on the soil of Ahmadzai Wazirs.

They said tribesmen would launch a collective action against anti-peace elements if they did not stop carrying out subversive activities.

They said 20 members would be selected from four sub-tribes for the Lashkar.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025