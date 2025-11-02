E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Dangerous waters

Editorial Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty shows how a lifeline resource can be turned into a tool of coercive diplomacy at the expense of an entire people. The latest Ecological Threat Report, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace, notes that India cannot abruptly shut off or permanently divert the flows of the three western rivers — Indus, Jhelum and Chenab — allocated to Pakistan under the treaty it revoked in April following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Yet, New Delhi’s control over upstream run-of-the-river dams gives it the capacity to manipulate water flows, albeit within technical limits, in ways that could have serious consequences for Pakistan’s agriculture and food security. The real danger lies in the timing and unpredictability of dam operations as is evident from India’s unilateral ‘reservoir flushing’ on Chenab, carried out without prior notification to Pakistan earlier this summer. Its impact was dramatic: Chenab in Pakistan’s Punjab ran dry for several days before being struck by sediment-laden torrents.

For more than six decades, the IWT stood as a rare pillar of stability in otherwise turbulent mutual ties. It survived wars and diplomatic breakdowns, providing a structured mechanism for dialogue and dispute resolution over water-sharing issues. India’s unilateral decision to suspend the treaty, however, marks a dangerous departure as it not only heightens the risk of armed conflicts between the two nuclear-armed neighbours but also sets a troubling precedent for transboundary water-sharing arrangements. For a country whose lifeblood runs through the Indus basin, and where inter-provincial water sharing is already fraught, even minor disruptions in river flows can prove devastating. It is no surprise, then, that Pakistan has repeatedly warned that any attempt by India to cut off its water would be deemed an act of war. It is unfortunate that what was once a landmark framework for cooperative river-sharing now risks getting entangled in the broader geopolitical rivalries shaping South Asia, a region already burdened with climate stress and political volatility. The Indus has sustained many civilisations; its uninterrupted flow should remain a symbol of shared survival. Turning a common water resource into a weapon of war or an instrument of coercion will endanger not just Pakistan’s future, but also region stability.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe