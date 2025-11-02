DUMPING SITE: The Sindh Environ- mental Protection Agency (Sepa) — entity responsible for ensuring there is no hazardous impact on the environment owing to industrial and other activities — deserves a resounding round of applause for having set up a garbage dumping site right in the Malir River bed near Iqra University. Residents of the surrounding area can now enjoy the pleasant aroma of waste being dumped daily. And, as winter approaches, they will be get to experience a Murree-like foggy environment with a smoky twist of burning waste. How nice! Perhaps Sepa has struck a deal with pharmaceutical companies and commercial health facilities for ensuring a steady stream of patients with asthma and other respiratory ailments.

Shaikh Khurram Yahya

Karachi

FUNCTIONS ON ROADS: In an irri-tating development in Karachi’s Old Clifton area — a VVIP and strictly residential zone — wedding functions are often held on the roads. Large tents are unlawfully erected in such cases, turning peaceful streets into noisy venues for loud celebrations that continue till late in the night, making it impossible for area residents to sleep. The area is left littered with filth afterwards. Moreover, organisers are seen drawing illegal electricity connections from nearby poles. The authorities concwerned must take action against all these violations.

Name withheld on request

Karachi

STREET CRIMES: Kohat, once known for its calm and friendly environment, is now facing a rise in the number of street crimes, like thefts and snatchings. Many people have been deprived of their valuables in broad daylight, and some innocent lives have been lost in such incidents. The law and order situation is getting worse, and people try not to venture out after sunset. The authorities must take strict action against these criminals and increase security measures in the city. Streetlights should also be repaired, and cameras must be installed at busy points to control the situation.

Syed Mohsin Gillani

Kohat

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025