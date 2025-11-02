E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Man accuses Islamabad CIA officials of taking bribe to release detained persons

Munawer Azeem Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 12:32pm
ISLAMABAD: A man lodged a complaint with a senior police officer that he allegedly paid money to some officials of the CIA Investigation Cell to get his nephew and some other persons released from their illegal custody.

Shakeel Ahmed, a resident of Jhangi Syedan, lodged a complaint with the office of the deputy inspector general of police (Operations), stating that his nephew was picked up by some unidentified police officials on October 26.

Later, he came to know that they were officials of CIA Investigation Cell.

He further stated that earlier the officials of the CIA Investigation Cell had picked up four people, including two women, and took money for their release. One of them was his friend and business partner.

Shakeel Ahmed further requested that CCTV footage could be checked during the inquiry.

Shakeel alleged that the CIA police had picked up his nephew from Jhangi Syedan and sought money for his release or else he would be implicated in a murder case which had been registered with Noon police station.

When contacted, DIG Operation Jawad Tariq said an “inquiry on this matter is already in process”.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

