Another tremor felt in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded a low-intensity tremor in Karachi on Friday afternoon.

According to the PMD’s data, the earthquake of 2.2-magnitute occurred at 3.39pm, with its epicentre located 24 kilometres north of DHA City, at a depth of 10km. Speaking to Dawn, Chief Meteorologist Ameer Hyder Laghari, also a senior seismologist, said that the seismic activity was caused by the (active) fault passing close to the Thana Bola Khan.

“It’s the second low-intensity tremor generated by this fault line this month. The first one was recorded early this month (October),” he said, adding that over 10 tremors had been recorded in two days in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025