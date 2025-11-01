E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Jirga discusses ways to counter misinformation

Our Correspondent Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:07am
MOHMAND: A tribal jirga was convened at the deputy commissioner’s office in Ghalanai to discuss ways to counter misinformation on social media regarding security forces’ operations and alleged displacement in Mohmand district on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner, Muhammad Yasir Hassan, and district police officer Ikramullah Khan, while addressing the gathering highlighted that targeted operations had inflicted heavy losses on militants.

The event was attended by additional deputy commissioners (finance and planning) Shakeel Ahmad and additional deputy commissioner (general) Iftikhar Uddin, assistant commissioner Lower Mohmand Awais Khan, additional assistant commissioner Upper Mohmand Muhammad Riaz and several tribal elders.

The DPO stated that Afghanistan’s territory was being exploited against Pakistan and affirmed that targeted operations against insurgents would continue in Mohmand, whenever needed.

He advised the public to disregard social media rumours and stay connected with district police, noting that only terrorists suffered harm in these actions.

The DC denounced the false propaganda on social media about operations and displacement as baseless and terrorist-aided.

He cited key achievements including clearing of the Khanqah area for marble mining operations and targeted strikes in Yarakhel and Bahadur Kalay wherein militants were neutralised sans any civilian casualties or relocations.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

