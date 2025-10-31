E-Paper | October 31, 2025

US, Philippines form military task force for areas including South China Sea, Pentagon says

Reuters Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:34pm
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a joint press conference with Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi (not pictured), in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 29. — Reuters/FIle
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a joint press conference with Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi (not pictured), in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 29. — Reuters/FIle
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The United States and the Philippines have formed a new joint task force to strengthen cooperation and increase military readiness in areas including the South China Sea, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The announcement followed a meeting between Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro at a gathering of ASEAN defence ministers in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

Task Force-Philippines “will increase operational cooperation, improve combined planning, and enhance interoperability, particularly in the South China Sea,” according to a statement from Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

In a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Friday, Hegseth said he raised concern about China’s actions towards Washington’s regional allies and partners, in apparent references to repeated clashes with the Philippines in the South China Sea and tension with Australia over surveillance flights.

Hegseth also said the US was concerned about China’s activities in the disputed South China Sea and around Taiwan.

The US and Philippines defense secretaries “shared their determination to re-establish deterrence in the region” in their fourth meeting, the Pentagon said.

The US and Philippines have a mutual defense treaty.

They also announced the completion of a plan to modernise the defense partnership and speed up progress on major priorities over the next two years, the statement said.

World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe