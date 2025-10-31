Police drivers to be trained for newly implemented e-ticketing system: Sindh police

Sindh police has launched a training drive to acquaint Karachi police drivers with the newly implemented e-ticketing system, it emerged on Friday.

On Monday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRACS). Under the new mechanism, traffic police personnel monitor real-time violations through surveillance cameras installed across the city and dispatch tickets to the home addresses of the violators.

On Tuesday, more than 2,650 electronic challans were issued by the Karachi Traffic Police following the system’s inauguration, amounting to up to Rs1.2 million.

Today’s decision was notified in a letter written by the director inspector general (DIG) of the Training Department of Sindh police to DIG Police Karachi, DIGs Traffic Karachi, Technical and Transport, Rapid Response Force, Special Protection Unit, Crime and Investigations, Counter-terrorism department (CTD) and Special Branch.

“The training — to begin from November 1 — will aim to strengthen the skills of police drivers and make them aware of the new TRACS law,” the missive said.

A total of 925 drivers from different departments of the Sindh police will receive training, which will be held over the course of two sessions, as per the missive.

Separately, in a statement, spokesperson Sindh police said that “500 personnel from Karachi range, 100 from traffic police, 100 from T&T, 50 from RRF, 25 from SPU/CPEC, 25 from Crime and Investigation, 25 from CTD, 50 from Special Branch and 50 from DIG Training will receive the training.”

The training sessions will be held at the Scouts Auditorium of the Sindh Boys Scout Association, the spokesperson added.

On Thursday, a petition was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) impugning the system in the metropolis. The petition pleaded to declare its implementation, without prior adequate road infrastructure and ownership-verification safeguards, as illegal and unconstitutional.

Lawmakers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) also voiced serious concerns over the implementation of the e-challan system, terming it a financial burden on citizens rather than a solution to traffic chaos.

What is the e-ticketing system?

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Admin Karachi Traffic Police Kashif explained that the system has been introduced as part of the Karachi Safe City Project.

A total of 1,076 cameras have been installed on main thoroughfares in the first phase.

When phases 2 and 3 of the initiative are completed, up to 12,000 cameras will have been installed in all areas of Karachi as well as on toll plazas.

Once a challan is initiated, it will be sent via Pakistan Post to an address linked to the number plate issued by the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department.

While the total time to pay off the challan is 21 days, if it is paid within 14 days, the violator would get a 50 per cent waiver on the amount. However, failure to pay within 21 days will result in the total amount being doubled on the 22nd day.