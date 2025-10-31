US signs 10-year defence pact with India, Hegseth says

The United States has signed a 10-year defence framework agreement with India, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday.

The framework is considered a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence, enhancing coordination, information sharing and technological cooperation between the two nations, Hegseth posted on X after a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh.

“Our defence ties have never been stronger,” Hesgeth added.

According to Hindustan Times, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, which is scheduled to begin from tomorrow.

After signing the framework, Hegseth expressed gratitude to Singh for the partnership between Washington and New Delhi, the publication said.

“It’s one of those consequential US-India relationships in the world. Our strategic alignment is built on shared interests, on mutual trust and commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific Region,” the report quoted him as saying.

According to the report, Hegseth described the 10-year defence framework as “ambitious” and said it marked a critical step for the militaries of both countries, laying down a “roadmap for deeper and even more meaningful collaboration ahead”.

“It underscores America’s long-term commitment for our shared security and our strong partnership,” he said.

The development comes days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Malaysia — the highest-level contact since the US imposed sanctions last week on Russian oil companies, a key source of India’s crude supplies.

Jaishankar posted a photograph on social media showing him smiling and shaking hands with Rubio, saying he “appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues”.

Few details were released, but Jaishankar posted a photograph on social media showing him smiling and shaking hands with Rubio, saying he “appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues”.

Relations between Washington and New Delhi had plummeted in August after Trump raised tariffs to 50 per cent, with US officials accusing India of fuelling Russia’s war in Ukraine by buying Moscow’s discounted oil.

Trump, who spoke to Modi last week by telephone, has claimed that the Indian leader has agreed to cut Russian oil imports — something New Delhi has not commented on.

Last month, the US also added a “one-time” $100,000 fee to H-1B skilled worker visas, with India accounting for around three-quarters of the annual recipients. India had said the Trump administration’s move was likely to have humanitarian consequences, warning of potential disruptions for families affected by the policy.