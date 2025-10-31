Real estate ‘scammer’ offers to settle liabilities: NAB

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of a real estate developer, currently in custody, have sought to settle their outstanding liabilities, the National Accountability Bureau said on Thursday.

In a statement, the bureau said its Islamabad/Rawalpindi team had earlier arrested Ashraf Karim Dhedhi, owner of Fortune Empire and Fortune Residency, on charges of money laundering.

“Following his arrest, dozens of additional victims have approa­ch­­ed NAB, submitting claims worth millions of rupees. The victims said they had invested their life savings in the said housing projects, which were never completed,” the bureau said.

Meanwhile, representatives of the accused have contacted NAB officials and expressed the willingness to settle outstanding liabilities of the victims, it said, adding that the bureau had directed the accused to submit a comprehensive, transparent, and fact-based settlement proposal, outlining the repayment mechanism, timeline, and source of funds. Mr Dhedhi’s representatives could not be reach­­ed for comment.

