Major anomalies found in Quetta Safe City Project

• Scheme awarded to SCO despite lower technical and financial scores, violating procurement rules

• 600-800 cameras found non-functional; PAC terms it gross negligence

QUETTA: Public Accounts Com­mittee (PAC) of Balochistan Assembly has expressed serious concerns over massive irregularities and mismanagement in the Quetta Safe City Project.

The PAC reviewed audit paras related to the Quetta Safe City Project, Prisons Department, and the Information Department. Members Wali Muhammad Noorzai, Ghulam Dastagir Badini, Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, and Safia Bibi, along with senior officials — including the secretaries of Information and Science and Technology, the DGPR Balochistan, and the DG Audit — attended the meeting.

The meeting, presided over by Chairman Zafar Ali Tareen, noted that despite spending over Rs9bn, the project had failed to ensure the safety of citizens — its primary objective.

“Around 600 to 800 cameras installed under the sage city project in the provincial capital were found out of order, which reflects grave negligence on the part of relevant authorities,” the committee observed.

The committee observed that awarding the project’s Rs2,28 billion contract to the Special Communication Organisation (SCO) was a clear violation of procurement rules.

The committee was earlier informed that although the National Radio & Tele­communication Corporation (NRTC) had obtained higher technical and financial scores (85.8) than SCO (76.8), the project was still awarded to the latter, violating the Balochistan Public Procurement Rules (BPPR) 2014. Members described the process as “a textbook example of bureaucratic manipulation”.

“When Quetta’s young child Musawir was abducted, most Safe City cameras were inactive. Spending billions of rupees without providing citizens any sense of security reflects failed planning and financial mismanagement,” said Chairman Asghar Ali Tareen.

PAC member Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri termed the repeated cost escalations a “serious violation of rules,” while Wali Muhammad Noorzai pointed out that the department had “negotiated rates directly with firms on its own terms.” Ghulam Dastagir Badini said that “expanding the project without accountability shows institutional incompetence,” and Safia Bibi lamented that “a poor province’s massive resources have been wasted without oversight.”

The committee decided that PAC members would inspect the project site and directed the Chief Secretary to complete an inquiry within a month, warning that non-compliance would lead to NAB action. It also ordered recovery of Rs230.3m in illegal advance payments within 15 days.

Audit of Prison Department

The committee also examined an audit para concerning Rs11.327m in losses due to non-deduction of taxes.

Members criticised bypassing the Departmental Accounts Committee process. The IG cited fund shortages, prompting Chairman Tareen to order jail improvements and pay parity. The PAC also proposed a Prison Training Centre and force status for staff.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025