Pakistan seek revival against South Africa in second T20I

LAHORE: Struggling in all departments, Pakistan will look to stage a comeback when they face an in-form South Africa side in the second Twenty20 International of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

The visitors, buoyed by a 55-run win in the opening fixture in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, will be aiming to seal the series. Pakistan, meanwhile, will be desperate for their batting to click after being bowled out for 139 while chasing 195 in the first match.

Pakistan’s batting line-up — featuring Babar Azam, skipper Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz and Usman Khan — failed to live up to expectations, with no player able to play a substantial innings in recent outing.

The bowling department too did not impress at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, with Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-45), Naseem Shah (1-34) and Abrar Ahmed (1-42) all proving expensive. All-rounders Mohammad Nawaz (3-26 and 36 runs) and Saim Ayub (2-31 and 37 runs) were the only bright spots in an otherwise dismal performance.

Pakistan will be banking on former captain Babar to rediscover his form after being dismissed for a duck in his first T20I appearance in nearly 10 months. Babar, with 4,223 runs in 129 matches at an average of 39.46 and a strike-rate of 129.14, remains Pakistan’s most seasoned batter in the format.

Among others, only Hasan (strike-rate 156.94) and Saim (134) have maintained better scoring rates, while Salman’s average of 22.52 and lack of a fifty in his last 13 innings continue to raise concerns.

Changes in the playing XI are likely, with pacers Salman Mirza or Mohammad Wasim Jr. expected to replace Naseem Shah, while Hasan’s inclusion remains uncertain.

South Africa, on the other hand, are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination. Openers Reeza Hendricks (60) and Quinton de Kock (23), along with Tony de Zorzi (33), set up a strong platform in the first match, while pacer Corbin Bosch (4-14) and left-arm spinner George Linde (3-31) starred with the ball.

Weather conditions in Lahore are expected to remain pleasant, with the temperature hovering around 25°C, though rising air quality index levels continue to be a concern. Pakistan, however, will draw confidence from their superior T20 record at home in Lahore — 16 wins from 26 matches.

Both teams held practice sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday evening, but no media interactions were scheduled.

Squads:

PAKISTAN: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq

SOUTH AFRICA: Donovan Ferreira (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025