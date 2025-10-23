Babar Azam makes T20 return as Pakistan name squad for South Africa matches, tri-series

Former captain Babar Azam has made a return to Pakistan’s T20I squad as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced squads for the upcoming white-ball series.

The National Selection Committee named a 15-member squad for the T20I series against South Africa to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 28 to November 1.

The same squad will be playing the T20I tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to be staged at the same venues from Nov 17-29.

In the T20I squad, Babar, Abdul Samad and Naseem Shah have made a comeback to the side after missing out on previous events. Usman Tariq is the only uncapped player included in the T20I squad, according to the PCB press release.

A 16-member squad has also been announced for the ODI series against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan and South Africa, who are currently playing the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, will also feature in a three-match ODI series to be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from Nov 4-8.

The ODI series will be followed by another three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Nov 11-15.

In the ODI squad, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf and Haseebullah return to the side.

Pakistan had left out Babar and Mohammad Rizwan from the T20 squad named for the Asia Cup and a warm-up tri-series with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha leading the side.

Speaking on the decision, head coach Mike Hesson had said that Babar has been asked to improve in certain areas in terms of his strike rate and taking on spin.

15-member T20I squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Moqim

16-member ODI squad:

Shahen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha

Schedule

South Africa tour to Pakistan

October 28 — First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 31 — Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 1 — Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 4 — First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

November 6 — Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

November 8 — Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Sri Lanka tour to Pakistan

November 11 — First ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

November 13 — Second ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

November 15 — Third ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

T20I Tri-Series (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe)

November 17 — Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

November 19 — Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

November 22 — Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 23 — Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 25 — Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 27 — Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 29 — Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore