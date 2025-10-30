Petrol, diesel likely to rise for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The prices of major petroleum products — petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) — are estimated to go up by Rs1.5 per litre on Friday for the first fortnight of November in view of a minor variation in the international market.

Based on existing tax rates, informed sources said the ex-depot price of HSD is estimated to rise by about Rs1.4 per litre (about 0.5pc) while the petrol rate would go up by about Rs1.5 per litre for the fortnight ending on Nov 15.

Petrol and HSD prices have increased by about Rs10 and Rs20 per litre since June 1. The ex-depot petrol price currently stands at Rs263.02 per litre. Petrol is mainly used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers, and has a direct bearing on the budgets of middle- and lower-middle-class households.

The ex-depot price of HSD stands at Rs275.42 per litre. Most of the transport sector runs on diesel. Its price is considered inflationary, as it is mainly used in heavy-duty transport vehicles, trains, and agricultural engines, including trucks, buses, tractors, tube wells, and threshers, which particularly adds to the prices of vegetables and other eatables.

Transporters had already increased their fares following a Rs27-per-litre hike between May and August and have not reversed the increase despite the Rs13-per-litre cut. On the other hand, kerosene and light diesel oil rates are estimated to rise by about Rs2.4 and about 50 paisa per litre, respectively. Kerosene and light diesel have also witnessed net increases of Rs16 and Rs10 per litre since June 1.

The government is currently charging about Rs98 per litre on both petrol and diesel. Although the general sales tax (GST) is zero on all petroleum products, the government is charging Rs79.50 per litre on diesel and Rs80.52 per litre on petrol and high-octane products, on account of the petrol levy and the climate support levy (CSL). This also includes Rs2.50 per litre CSL.

