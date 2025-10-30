Imran’s plea to consolidate cases dismissed for non-prosecution

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed for non-prosecution a petition filed by incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf founding chairman Imran Khan seeking consolidation of proceedings of all cases against him.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum resumed hearing of the petition, but neither the petitioner’s counsel nor any representative appeared before the court.

Assistant Advocate General Punjab Umar Waqas Sial informed the court that a total of 107 cases related to the May 9 riots were pending adjudication against the petitioner.

However, due to the absence of the petitioner’s lawyer, the chief justice dismissed the petition for non-prosecution.

Imran Khan had filed the petition in 2023 through Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa before his conviction in the Toshakhana reference.

The petition stated that the cases were lodged against the petitioner on political grounds and many of them involved similar charges in different cities across the province.

The petition argued that in several cases, hearing dates were fixed on the same day in different cities, making it impossible for him to appear before multiple courts simultaneously. Therefore, it was requested that all cases be consolidated for convenience.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025