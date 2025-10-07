E-Paper | October 08, 2025

PTI expresses concern about Imran being moved from Adiala Jail

Dawn.com Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 11:57pm

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Tuesday aired concerns about party founder Imran Khan being transferred from Adiala Jail to some unknown location to prevent his access to his family and legal team.

“Another matter that is coming to the fore is that Khan sahib is being transferred somewhere from Adiala Jail,” said the PTI leader addressing the media.

“We have great concern about this, and apparently, it seems that this is part of the plan of cutting Khan off from his family and lawyers.”

The PTI leader said Imran had given clear directions to the party a day ago to resist any such move and protest against it.

“We will never accept this injustice and won’t allow Khan to be lost to any solitary cell. This is a clear announcement from our end, if there is any such plan and action is taken on it, then our response will be that of an honourable people.”

A day ago, Imran’s sister Aleema Khanum had aired similar misgivings, saying there were plans to shift him from Adiala Jail to another facility and keep him in complete isolation.

Imran, imprisoned since August 2023, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in a £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the protests of May 9, 2023. The PTI has regularly raised concerns about his health and that of the former first lady.

Last month, his legal team approached United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment Dr Alice J Edwards to urge the Pakistani government to cease the alleged mistreatment of the couple.

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

