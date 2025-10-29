E-Paper | October 29, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Tributes to Khusrau

News agencies Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:39am
KARACHI: Poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, chairman of the National Council of Arts, commended … the spontaneous participation of the artists, poets and men of letters in the country-wide 700th anniversary celebrations of Hazrat Amir Khusrau. Speaking at an All-Pakistan Mushaira in memory of the great poet … Mr Faiz … said that Pakistanis were in the habit of forgetting the great achievements of their forebears, and neglecting their national heritage.

The success of the present celebrations was a “good omen” for the cultural life of the nation… . The way people of Pakistan … had participated in [the] celebrations … showed [Amir Khusrau’s] vast influence on Pakistani culture, and the high esteem with which his memory is enshrined in the hearts of the people.

Mr Faiz expressed the hope that the memory of other great poets and national heroes … would also be revived through similar celebrations… . … Leading poets of the country, including Josh Malihabadi, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Soofi Tabassum, Ahmad Faraz and Ehsan Danish recited their verses at the Mushaira. The Sind Information Minister, Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani … observed that the qualities and works of Amir Khusrau could not be defined in words.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

