DHQ hospitals being upgraded

PESHAWAR: The health department has started revamping of the district headquarters hospitals by upgrading facilities for the benefit of patients at their respective districts.

This was stated by Dr Shehzad Faisal project director revamping of non-teaching district headquarters (DHQs) hospitals at launching ceremony of the training of doctors held at the postgraduate medical institute (PGMI) Hayatabad the other day. According to him, the project aimed to develop all services at the DHQs and provide better healthcare facilities to the patients there.

This will not only benefit the people who will receive modern services in the native areas but will also reduce burden on the tertiary care hospitals which were currently overburdened with patients coming from all over the province, he said.

In the first phase, 34 medical officers will get training from 12 DHQs on modern lines, he said. Alongside training and capacity building, the non-teaching DHQs will get up-gradation in terms of diagnostics and clinical aspects so they could handle the patients on scientific lines.

The capacity building training workshop was also addressed by CEO of social health protection initiative of the provincial government and Prof Muhammad Noor Wazir chief of the PGMI, a press release said. The initiative, they said will lead to strengthening of secondary care services.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025