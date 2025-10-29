E-Paper | October 29, 2025

DHQ hospitals being upgraded

Bureau Report Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: The health department has started revamping of the district headquarters hospitals by upgrading facilities for the benefit of patients at their respective districts.

This was stated by Dr Shehzad Faisal project director revamping of non-teaching district headquarters (DHQs) hospitals at launching ceremony of the training of doctors held at the postgraduate medical institute (PGMI) Hayatabad the other day. According to him, the project aimed to develop all services at the DHQs and provide better healthcare facilities to the patients there.

This will not only benefit the people who will receive modern services in the native areas but will also reduce burden on the tertiary care hospitals which were currently overburdened with patients coming from all over the province, he said.

In the first phase, 34 medical officers will get training from 12 DHQs on modern lines, he said. Alongside training and capacity building, the non-teaching DHQs will get up-gradation in terms of diagnostics and clinical aspects so they could handle the patients on scientific lines.

The capacity building training workshop was also addressed by CEO of social health protection initiative of the provincial government and Prof Muhammad Noor Wazir chief of the PGMI, a press release said. The initiative, they said will lead to strengthening of secondary care services.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe