Pakistan faces growing public health crisis from unsafe water, moot told

KARACHI: Experts at the “7th Karachi International Water Conference” on Tuesday warned of a growing public health crisis driven by water-borne diseases and examined contamination risks, gaps in hygiene and strategies to protect vulnerable communities during and after floods.

The conference was organised by Hisaar Foundation at the Karachi School of Business & Leadership. It brought together government representatives, international experts, civil society leaders, private sector actors, academics and youth to deliberate on water security, public health, and climate adaptation.

In her keynote address, Founder and Chairperson of Hisaar Foundation Simi Kamal said the conference took place at a critical juncture and will be a “clarion call of returning to nature-based solutions.” She also spoke of a paradigm shift from “Think global, act local” to “Think local, act global.”

At a session titled “Water for Health: Water-Borne Diseases in Flood Times”, researchers and practitioners highlighted that floods have devastated infrastructure, contaminated water sources, and worsened malnutrition, creating ideal conditions for diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, hepatitis and other infections.

A public health specialist, Dr Afia Zafar, highlighted Pakistan’s alarming water contamination challenges, pointing to the lack of adequate water testing laboratories. She noted that sewerage and drinking water pipelines frequently run side by side, and many households rely on bore wells, which are often unsafe. She compared the situation in Pakistan to the United States, where pressurised water pipelines deliver clean water directly to homes, a system that remains largely absent in most areas of Pakistan.

Dr Xaher Gul, a disaster management expert, described floods as “a part of our culture,” emphasising that while floods are natural events, preparedness and timely action are essential to mitigate their impact on communities. He stressed the importance of practical measures and proactive planning to minimise public health threats during flood periods.

Environmental health researcher Dr Abid Aman Burki focused on rural sanitation, saying that nearly 95 per cent of villages lack organised waste collection systems. He explained that septic tanks are widely used, but about 70 pc of users are unaware that regular maintenance is required, which increases the risk of contamination and disease.

The speakers agreed that an integrated healthcare system is essential to tackle waterborne diseases effectively.

Additional recommendations by the experts included community education, empowering women and youth and deploying local and technological solutions such as water testing, monitoring and rapid response systems during floods.

The second plenary session, titled ‘Citizens’ Commission on Floods: Impact on Water, People and Health’, was chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed. The dramatic session aimed to hear what the young have to say by underscoring the rationale behind the conference theme — “Water, People and Health” — and its relevance to Pakistan and the wider region.

Speakers including Ehsan Leghari, Rafay Alam, Yasmeen Qazi, Noman Ahmed, Afia Salam, Hammad N Khan and Syeda Malaika Zehra addressed the issue from all different angles and highlighted their detrimental impact.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025