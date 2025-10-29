E-Paper | October 29, 2025

UC chairman dies ‘at police station’, nephew alleges murder

A Correspondent Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
LARKANA: The Rasheed Wagan UC chairman, Shahid Hussain Shaikh, died under mysterious circumstances during his visit to the area’s police station on Tuesday.

His nephew, Advocate Junaid Ahmed Shaikh, apprehended that his uncle might have been killed by police at the behest of his political rivals.

The deceased was affiliated with the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The body was shifted to the Chandka Medical College Hospital, Larkana, for a post-mortem examination.

Advocate Shaikh told local reporters that his uncle had gone to the Rasheed Wagan police station for some work in the morning but hours later, the family was informed that he “died by suicide”. The police asked them to collect his body which was lying in the police station, he added.

“My uncle was a political figure and had no personal enmity with anyone … the Rasheed Wagan police, in collusion with influential persons, may have murdered him and they are now trying to portray it a suicide case,” Advocate Shaikh alleged.

He demanded a transparent investigation into the matter.

SSP Ahmad Chaudhry immediately appointed Saddar DSP Sa’ad Jabbar as the inquiry officer and directed him to submit his report at the earliest.

The SSP’s public relations officer, citing initial inquiry, claimed that the incident had not taken place inside the police station, rather in the locality situated behind it. He said that DSP Sa’ad had since visited the police station to formally start the investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

