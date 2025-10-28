Info ministry rubbishes Indian media reports on Pakistani officials meeting CIA, Mossad for Gaza peace force

The information ministry on Tuesday rubbished what it said was a “completely fabricated” report about an alleged meeting of the Pakistani leadership with the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency and Israel’s Mossad that would see Pakistan sending troops to Gaza for a peace force.

A cornerstone of the US-brokered Gaza Peace Agreement is the establishment of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), composed mainly of troops from Muslim-majority countries. According to officials close to the discussions, an announcement is expected soon from the federal government regarding the decision.

Officials familiar with the deliberations, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said discussions within the government and military establishment were at an “advanced stage”. According to them, the tone of internal consultations suggests that Islamabad is inclined to take part in the mission.

Earlier today, Indian news outlet First Post reported that per CNN-News 18, top intelligence sources said “Pakistan is preparing to deploy up to 20,000 troops to Gaza after Field Marshal Asim Munir held secret meetings with senior officials from Israel’s Mossad and America’s CIA.”

It further said sources told CNN-News 18 that the role of Pakistani troops’ would allegedly include “neutralising remaining Hamas elements and stabilising the territory under Western instructions”.

The report added that Pakistani troops would “act as a buffer force between Israel and Gaza’s remaining armed factions, providing a security umbrella while facilitating reconstruction and institutional restructuring”, according to sources.

“In exchange for such a deployment, Israel and the United States have promised Pakistan a package of economic incentives, including World Bank loan leniency, deferred repayment schedules, and financial support routed through Gulf intermediaries, sources said.”

Since the news spread, politicians and journalists alike expressed concern and criticism over the idea, sharing their thoughts on social media.

Responding to the matter in a post on X, the information ministry said: “The news item is completely fabricated. No such meetings, understandings, or ‘deals’ ever took place between Pakistan’s leadership, CIA or Mossad.

“Pakistan does not recognise Israel, has no diplomatic or military engagement with it, and maintains a clear, principled stance in support of Palestinian self-determination.”

It further said that neither the military’s media wing nor any credible Pakistani or international source had issued or verified any plan for military deployment in Gaza.

It slammed CNN-News 18 as an outlet with a “history of publishing anti-Pakistan disinformation, including multiple unverified ‘intelligence source’ stories in the past”.

The ministry said the entire story was a “manufactured propaganda piece” with no factual or institutional basis. It added that Pakistan had not proposed, agreed or discussed any troop deployment to Gaza.

“The claim of a CIA–Mossad–Munir deal and Pakistan sending 20,000 troops to Gaza is a deliberate fabrication aimed at misrepresenting Pakistan’s foreign policy and tarnishing its image among Muslim nations. Such false narratives appear designed to sow distrust and stir regional polarisation.”

The ISF’s mandate would include maintaining internal security, disarming Hamas, securing border crossings, and assisting with humanitarian relief and reconstruction under the supervision of a transitional Palestinian authority.

Officials in Islamabad argue that Pakistan’s potential participation stems from both moral responsibility and diplomatic necessity. They noted that Pakistan was part of the original eight-country peace proposal conceived in late 2024, and backed by several Muslim-majority states, that formed the basis of the US-brokered Gaza peace plan finalised earlier this month.

Since the ISF was a key pillar of that plan, officials said, Pakistan’s participation would signal consistency and credibility. Another argument giv­en by the government circles supporting Pakistan’s inclusion in the ISF is its strong track record in int­ernational peacekeeping.

Pakistan is one of the largest troop contributors to United Nations peace missions, having deployed more than 200,000 personnel to over 40 operations across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Officials contend that this experience not only equips Pakistani forces to manage volatile post-conflict environments but also lends credibility and legitimacy to the ISF.

Beyond moral and operational grounds, foreign policy imperatives also underpin the government’s case for participation. Officials argue that joining the Gaza stabilisation force could strengthen Pakistan’s relations with the United States.

Islamabad’s ties with Washington have been on a gradual mend since Trump’s return to the White House, following years of friction over Afghanistan and counterterrorism. Participating in a US-supported multilateral initiative, they said, could further this thaw and open avenues for economic cooperation, defence support and regional influence.

However, officials cautioned that there is still no clarity on the legal framework for the deployment. “Ideally, we would like this deployment to take place under a UN mandate,” an official said.

Still, such a deployment would not be without risk. Gaza remains highly volatile, and domestic opinion in Pakistan presents an additional challenge.

Many Pakistanis, deeply sympathetic to the Pales­tinian cause, may perceive participation in a US-desi­gned stabilisation mission as serving Israeli interests or even as a betrayal of Palestinian resistance. “It’s a difficult but defining choice,” said another official.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said in an interview on ARY News show ‘11th Hour’ a day ago that if the Pakistani military got the opportunity to establish peace in Gaza then “I don’t think there can be a better thing than this to save” Palestinians.

He said the above was his personal opinion and he was not aware whether any offer was made or not.