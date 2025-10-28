E-Paper | October 28, 2025

IHC judge recuses from hearing plea related to Justice Jahangiri’s appointment

Tahir Naseer Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 03:26pm
Image collage of Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro (left) and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri (right). — Islamabad High Court website
Image collage of Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro (left) and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri (right). — Islamabad High Court website
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a case pertaining to the challenges against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri’s appointment, leading to the adjournment of proceedings without any arguments.

A two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Soomro, took up a miscellaneous application filed by the Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) seeking to become a party in the matter.

During the proceedings, Justice Soomro recused himself from hearing the case, following which the bench stood dissolved, and the hearing was adjourned without any further proceedings.

In its application, the IBA argued that fair and transparent adjudication of the pending writ petition would be impossible without hearing the bar as a party, since the issues involved are of “fundamental importance” to the legal fraternity and the rule of law.

The lawyers’ body emphasised that under its Memorandum of Association (2016), it is mandated to safeguard the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and civil liberties. It further maintained that the bar has historically been at the forefront of struggles for constitutional supremacy and must therefore be heard in this matter.

The plea recalled that the bar’s functions include facilitating its members in the performance of their professional duties, protecting their interests, and maintaining high standards of integrity and ethical conduct.

“The Islamabad Bar is resolute in shielding the superior judiciary from attacks, whether internal or external, and in striving for the supremacy of the Constitution,” the application stated.

More to follow

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Journalism’s burden

Journalism’s burden

Arifa Noor
It is no longer necessary that once the borders of Pakistan are crossed, threatened journalists will be able to breathe freely.

Editorial

Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe