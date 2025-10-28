IHC judge recuses from hearing plea related to Justice Jahangiri’s appointment

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a case pertaining to the challenges against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri’s appointment, leading to the adjournment of proceedings without any arguments.

A two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Soomro, took up a miscellaneous application filed by the Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) seeking to become a party in the matter.

During the proceedings, Justice Soomro recused himself from hearing the case, following which the bench stood dissolved, and the hearing was adjourned without any further proceedings.

In its application, the IBA argued that fair and transparent adjudication of the pending writ petition would be impossible without hearing the bar as a party, since the issues involved are of “fundamental importance” to the legal fraternity and the rule of law.

The lawyers’ body emphasised that under its Memorandum of Association (2016), it is mandated to safeguard the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and civil liberties. It further maintained that the bar has historically been at the forefront of struggles for constitutional supremacy and must therefore be heard in this matter.

The plea recalled that the bar’s functions include facilitating its members in the performance of their professional duties, protecting their interests, and maintaining high standards of integrity and ethical conduct.

“The Islamabad Bar is resolute in shielding the superior judiciary from attacks, whether internal or external, and in striving for the supremacy of the Constitution,” the application stated.

More to follow