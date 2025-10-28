E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Religious ministry seeks review of family laws bill

Kalbe Ali Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

• Says clause assigning child responsibility to father until adulthood overlaps with existing laws
• Senator Zehri defends amendment, citing need for clarity in post-divorce child support cases

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has sought a review of certain clauses in the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, particularly the provision stating that the father shall remain responsible for the child until the child attains adulthood.

The ministry made the observation during a detailed discussion on the bill — introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri — at a meeting of the Senate Standing Commit­tee on Religious Affairs and Inter­faith Harmony.

The ministry pointed out that the proposed clause needed reconsideration, as under the existing laws, the father is already responsible in cases where the child is a minor or disabled.

Explaining the rationale behind the amendment, Senator Zehri said that in cases where a husband divo­rces his wife and the child is not fi­­n­ancially stable, there must be clear legal guidance on who will bear the child’s financial responsibility and where such a child would go.

After extensive deliberations, Senator Zehri requested the ministry to provide a detailed written response outlining the context and objections raised regarding the bill. The committee chairman directed that a separate meeting be convened to further examine the matter in consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

It was also noted that the Law Division had raised certain objections to the bill. Senator Zehri requested that copies of the relevant documents and objections be shared with her, on the basis of which the bill was being opposed.

The committee was also given a detailed briefing on the quota and tender awarding process under the government Haj scheme for 2026, as well as the procurement of goods and services for Haj operations. The ministry informed the meeting that the Procurement Commit­tee comprises seven members and that the process is currently underway. Once completed, all relevant details will be shared with the committee.

The chairman also inquired about the exclusion of a catering company from the tender process on the grounds of lack of experience.

The ministry clarified that such matters are reviewed by the Procurement Committee, which examines all relevant aspects before submitting the process to PEPRA for final evaluation and decision.

It was further informed that companies lacking prior experience are generally awarded smaller tenders initially to help them gain practical experience, as awarding large tenders directly to inexperienced firms may cause operational challenges.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe