Religious ministry seeks review of family laws bill

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has sought a review of certain clauses in the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, particularly the provision stating that the father shall remain responsible for the child until the child attains adulthood.

The ministry made the observation during a detailed discussion on the bill — introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri — at a meeting of the Senate Standing Commit­tee on Religious Affairs and Inter­faith Harmony.

The ministry pointed out that the proposed clause needed reconsideration, as under the existing laws, the father is already responsible in cases where the child is a minor or disabled.

Explaining the rationale behind the amendment, Senator Zehri said that in cases where a husband divo­rces his wife and the child is not fi­­n­ancially stable, there must be clear legal guidance on who will bear the child’s financial responsibility and where such a child would go.

After extensive deliberations, Senator Zehri requested the ministry to provide a detailed written response outlining the context and objections raised regarding the bill. The committee chairman directed that a separate meeting be convened to further examine the matter in consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

It was also noted that the Law Division had raised certain objections to the bill. Senator Zehri requested that copies of the relevant documents and objections be shared with her, on the basis of which the bill was being opposed.

The committee was also given a detailed briefing on the quota and tender awarding process under the government Haj scheme for 2026, as well as the procurement of goods and services for Haj operations. The ministry informed the meeting that the Procurement Commit­tee comprises seven members and that the process is currently underway. Once completed, all relevant details will be shared with the committee.

The chairman also inquired about the exclusion of a catering company from the tender process on the grounds of lack of experience.

The ministry clarified that such matters are reviewed by the Procurement Committee, which examines all relevant aspects before submitting the process to PEPRA for final evaluation and decision.

It was further informed that companies lacking prior experience are generally awarded smaller tenders initially to help them gain practical experience, as awarding large tenders directly to inexperienced firms may cause operational challenges.

